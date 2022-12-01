ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy ISD names former assistant coach as new head football coach at Paetow High School

An existing presence on Paetow High School's sidelines got the nod to become the permanent head football coach in the wake of a scandal.

Katy ISD announced on Wednesday that it removed the interim tag from David Hicks' title nearly two months after he took over head coaching duties from predecessor Lonnie Teagle, who
resigned after multiple students accused him of improper behavior towards them.

Since his departure on Oct. 11, Teagle, 39, has been charged with indecency with a child and improper relations with a student .

Teagle was in the middle of his debut season with a Panthers program that came off of a state championship.

Before ascending to head coach, Hicks was Teagle's assistant coach who is also in his first year at Paetow.

According to the district, Hicks played in several professional leagues, including the NFL as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hicks has 11 years of public education experience, both in academics and athletics. He had stops at Sharpstown and Westside high schools in Houston ISD, as well as a previous Katy ISD stint at Morton Ranch High School from 2017 to 2021.

The district said Hicks left Katy to take on educational and student-athlete leadership roles at Allen High School in the Dallas area before being hired for Teagle's staff.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees and is working on a doctorate in educational leadership. And Hicks' athletic pedigree is proven. His son is a five-star recruit for Texas A&M.

SEE ALSO: Student accusing former Paetow football coach of misconduct comes forward with new allegations

A Paetow High School sophomore tells ABC13 that she felt threatened by ousted coach Lonnie Teagle. Her mom is upset with Katy ISD's handling.

