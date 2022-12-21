College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023

Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season.

Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players including quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison, both of whom transferred to USC, and the likes of wide receiver Jermaine Burton and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who pledged to Alabama.

What does the offseason hold as we look ahead to the 2023 football season? Going by the new NCAA rules, the portal is set to open the day after College Football Playoff selection, which this year is Monday, Dec. 5.

This year, the NCAA introduced a new rule including dates for when players can enter the portal and not lose a year of eligibility: the first window is open for 45 days from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, and the second from May 1-15.

Here's your look at the best players that have decided to enter the transfer portal and try their luck with a new school next fall.

College football transfer portal tracker: 2023 top players on the move

ATH Travis Hunter: Jackson State ⟶ Colorado. The former 5-star player and No. 1 overall recruit in 2022 follows Deion Sanders to the Pac-12 to continue his career. A two-way player, Hunter had 15 tackles and two interceptions and caught 14 passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns.

QB Jack Plummer: Cal ⟶ ??. The quarterback completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts this past season, compiling 3,095 yards and throwing 21 touchdowns.

TE Arik Gilbert: Georgia ⟶ ??. Originally a top 5 recruit back in 2020 before initially pledging to LSU, Gilbert never caught on at Georgia after missing a lot of time for undisclosed reasons, catching 2 passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

QB Shedeur Sanders: Jackson State ⟶ Colorado . Playing for his dad, Deion, the younger Sanders had 6,983 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while rushing for nine additional scores. Now he re-unites with his father to take on the Pac-12 next season.

QB Mikey Keene: UCF ⟶ Fresno State. Keene hit 72 percent of his throws for 6 touchdowns and 1 pick this season and went 7-3 as starter a year ago with 23 touchdowns and seven INTs in 15 career games with the Knights. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

QB Jeff Sims: Georgia Tech ⟶ Nebraska. A three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, Sims started the first seven games of this season before injuring his foot. He has 4,464 career passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

QB Emory Jones: Arizona State ⟶ Cincinnati. Jones landed at ASU from Florida this past season, playing eight games and completing 62.8% of his passes for 1,533 yards with 7 TDs and 4 INTs as a former 4-star top 100 national prospect.

QB Graham Mertz: Wisconsin ⟶ Florida. The quarterback started 32 games in three years at UW, amassing 5,405 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, going 19-13 as starter, now with two years of eligibility left.

QB J.T. Daniels: West Virginia ⟶ Rice. The former 5-star quarterback will take a chance on a fourth school after playing at USC and Georgia before landing at WVU, where he threw for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.

QB Donovan Smith: Texas Tech ⟶ Houston. In slightly more than 5 games early this past season, Smith had over 1,500 passing yards, scoring 12 times with his arm and 7 more times as a runner.

TE Trey Knox: Arkansas ⟶ South Carolina. The former Razorback had 26 receptions for 296 yards and five touchdowns this past season, emerging as a quality hybrid end/receiver threat.

RB Kobe Pace: Clemson ⟶ Virginia. A top 50 recruit from Georgia two years ago, Pace had 793 rushing yards with 9 touchdowns while adding 192 yards as a receiver with another score.

OL Tommy Brockermeyer: Alabama ⟶ TCU. A former five-star recruit from Texas and considered a highly promising edge blocker, the lineman used his redshirt in his first season, seeing time in two games.

QB Devin Leary: NC State ⟶ Kentucky. Leary was a sought-after commodity in the transfer portal after throwing for over 6,800 career passing yards with 62 touchdowns before a shoulder injury this season, but should be ready by March. He was the only quarterback in college football with at least 35 TDs and 5 or fewer INTs a year ago.

QB Drew Pyne: Notre Dame ⟶ Arizona State. Pyne moved into the starting role after Tyler Buchner's injury, going 8-2 as ND starter and now has three years of eligibility remaining with first-year ASU coach Kenny Dillingham. He hit over 2,000 yards passing with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

WR Dorian Singer: Arizona ⟶ USC. A major transfer pickup for the Trojans after Singer led the Pac-12 in receiving this past season with 1,105 yards off 66 catches including six touchdown receptions. Notably, the 6-1, 185 pound receiver also had 141 yards and three of those scores against USC.

QB Haynes King: Texas A&M ⟶ Georgia Tech. King won the starting job out of training camp each of the last two years, but an injury intervened in 2021 and he was then benched after two games in 2022, although he would go on to start three games, hitting 55.6% of his throws with 7 TDs and 6 INTs.

WR Jack Bech: LSU ⟶ TCU. The wide receiver announced his intent to transfer after catching 43 passes for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns at LSU this past season and joins a Horned Frogs roster that has made some notable transfer additions.

QB Collin Schlee: Kent State ⟶ UCLA. The quarterback passed for 2,109 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season for the Golden Flashes, and should fit well into Chip Kelly's aggressive offensive scheme in the 2023 season.

WR JoJo Earle: Alabama ⟶ TCU. The consensus 4-star receiver played in 18 games across two seasons with the Crimson Tide, posting 24 career receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.6 yards per catch.

QB Nick Evers: Oklahoma ⟶ Wisconsin. Considered a top 10 quarterback prospect coming out of high school in Texas, Evers has four years of eligibility remaining, giving the Badgers a more dynamic piece to build around as they open up their offense under first-year coach Luke Fickell.

CB Avery Helm: Florida ⟶ TCU. The corner started four games for the Gators early in the year before seeing more limited action, not playing in the final two games of the season. The former 4-star from Texas had a pass breakup.

QB Grayson McCall: Coastal Carolina ⟶ ??. Something of a surprise in the transfer portal market, McCall is an 8,000-yard passer in three years with 78 touchdown passes and just 8 picks while hitting over 70 percent of his pass attempts.

TE Jaheim Bell: South Carolina ⟶ Florida State. The standout receiving end had 25 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns this year, in addition to 261 yards as a rusher with three more touchdowns on the ground.

RB Marshawn Lloyd: South Carolina ⟶ ??. The tailback ran 111 times for 573 yards and nine touchdowns for the Gamecocks this past season, adding 176 yards and two more scores as a versatile receiving threat.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling: Washington State ⟶ Oklahoma State. A highly productive receiver with 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two years.

WR Traeshon Holden: Alabama ⟶ Oregon. Holden, originally a top 50 overall recruit from California, was second on the Crimson Tide with 6 touchdown catches and was fourth with 331 receiving yards.



WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma ⟶ Missouri. The now-former Oklahoma wide receiver was a five-star recruit according to Rivals and a consensus top 25 overall prospect by most services, catching 19 passes for 378 yards and 4 TDs this season, and had 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

WR Keagan Johnson: Iowa ⟶ Kansas State. The receiver, a former top 20 ranked athlete prospect, spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes, catching 20 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns, both scores coming in 2021.

RB Jaylan Knighton: Miami ⟶ SMU. In three seasons with the Hurricanes, the back amassed 1,193 total yards rushing and scored 10 touchdowns. Now he'll seek to balance out an SMU offense that was 6th in passing and 12th in scoring in 2022.

QB Jacolby Criswell: North Carolina ⟶ Arkansas. A former four-star prospect from Arkansas and a top 20 quarterback recruit nationally, Criswell returns home after backing up Drake Maye and is considered a top 10 quarterback in the transfer portal market.

WR Nathaniel Beal III: Virginia ⟶ ?? . The junior pass catcher didn't log a reception during his three years at UVA, but was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school.

TE Austin Stogner: South Carolina ⟶ Oklahoma. Part of the package deal that transferred to Carolina from OU with Spencer Rattler last offseason, now Stogner is headed back to the Sooners after catching 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown with the Gamecocks.

WR Cam Johnson: Arizona State ⟶ ?? . The receiver is back in the portal as a graduate student who had 124 catches at Vanderbilt but was used sparingly at ASU, catching 10 passes for 84 yards.

WR Chris Marshall: Texas A&M ⟶ ?? . A former five-star prospect, Marshall played in six games with two start for the Aggies in 2022, recording 11 catches for 108 yards in his first season.

TE McCallan Castles: UC Davis ⟶ Tennessee. In three seasons, the receiving end had 69 catches for 928 yards and nine touchdowns, scoring twice off 30 receptions and 347 yards this past season, moving into a Vols offense that relies on its tight ends.

CB Tony Grimes: North Carolina ⟶ ??. A highly-touted recruit before signing with UNC, Grimes had 36 tackles, a forced fumble, and seven pass breakups this season.

QB Zach Calzada: Auburn ⟶ ??. Calzada didn't play this past season after transferring in from Texas A&M and is now looking for a third school. He went 6-4 as A&M starter, passing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns.

QB Phil Jurkovec: Boston College ⟶ Pittsburgh. The quarterback started 24 games at BC and showed flashes when healthy, but hasn't played since late October with knee and rib injuries. A dual threat, Jurkovec has 5,405 yards with 37 TD passes.

QB Kedon Slovis: Pittsburgh ⟶ ??. Once again, the quarterback has entered the portal after playing for USC and then Pittsburgh this past season, with 68 career touchdown passes against 33 interceptions.

RB Christian Turner: Wake Forest ⟶ ??. Turner ran for over 1,000 yards combined the last two seasons after transferring to Wake from Michigan back in 2020. He had 516 yards this past season and 506 the year before.

QB D.J. Uiagalelei: Clemson ⟶ ??. The former 5-star prospect never fully lived up to his potential as Clemson's starter, despite marginal improvement this past season, and was pulled in the ACC title game after another slow start. A credible dual threat, Uiagalelei has had mixed results, but threw 22 TDs with 7 picks in 2022.

DB Denver Harris: Texas A&M ⟶ ??. The former 5-star cornerback had a good initial showing before being suspended for a locker room incident, and now enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.

QB Cade McNamara: Michigan ⟶ Iowa. The quarterback helped revive Michigan's fortunes last season, helping lead the program to its first College Football Playoff berth, throwing for over 2,500 yards with 15 scores and 6 picks before losing the job to J.J. McCarthy early in 2022 and then suffering a leg injury that needed surgery. We'll see if he can resurrect Iowa's moribund passing offense.

QB Brennan Armstrong: Virginia ⟶ ??. The fifth-year senior wants out of UVA after watching his previously brilliant offensive output crater in Tony Elliott's first year as coach. Armstrong had 7 TDs and 12 picks a year after hitting almost 4,500 yards with 31 scores and 10 INTs in 2021.

QB Hudson Card: Texas ⟶ ?? . The quarterback lost the competition to Quinn Ewers coming into this season but still saw action after Ewers' injury, passing for 928 yards and six touchdowns. He has 11 TDs and 2 picks in his career.

QB Alex Padilla: Iowa ⟶ ??. Despite sitting behind Spencer Petras, the backup appeared in two games this year, losses to Ohio State and Nebraska, and in his Hawkeye career has three TD passes and four interceptions.

WR Dominic Lovett: Missouri ⟶ ??. The sophomore wide receiver was sixth in the SEC with 56 catches and third with 846 receiving yards, scoring three of the team's 12 passing touchdowns on the year.

WR Dont'e Thornton: Oregon ⟶ ??. The sophomore wideout was fourth on the Ducks in receiving production, catching 17 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown.

QB Hank Bachmeier: Boise State ⟶ ??. The Broncos' four-year starter at quarterback has over 6,000 career passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 19 picks and should have two years of eligibility left.

LB Justin Wright: Tulsa ⟶ Oklahoma State. The linebacker had 101 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two intercepted passes this season.

QB Davis Brin: Tulsa ⟶ ??. Brin decided to transfer after Tulsa fired head coach Phillip Montgomery. He passed for 2,138 yards in nine games while hitting 59.2% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

QB Malik Hornsby: Arkansas ⟶ ??. The redshirt sophomore from Texas played in 15 games over the last two seasons and started his first game this year against LSU. He's 18 of 39 passing in his career with one score and two picks and is known as a skilled runner, adding 307 yards rushing on 52 attempts.

QB Connor Bazelak: Indiana ⟶ ??. The former Missouri transfer played most of the season as IU's starter, hitting under 60% of his passes in seven games, passing for 13 scores and 10 picks.

RB Byron Cardwell: Oregon ⟶ Cal. In two years with the Ducks, the former 4-star prospect was set to take a larger role after playing well as a true freshman after CJ Verdell's injury in 2021, but Cardwell played in just two games this season, running for a touchdown on 11 attempts.

