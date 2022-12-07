College football transfer portal tracker: Best players moving in 2023

Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season.

Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players including quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison, both of whom transferred to USC, and the likes of wide receiver Jermaine Burton and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who pledged to Alabama.

What does the offseason hold as we look ahead to the 2023 football season? Going by the new NCAA rules, the portal is set to open the day after College Football Playoff selection, which this year is Monday, Dec. 5.

This year, the NCAA introduced a new rule including dates for when players can enter the portal and not lose a year of eligibility: the first window is open for 45 days from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, and the second from May 1-15.

Here's your look at the best players that have decided to enter the transfer portal and try their luck with a new school next fall.

WR Chris Marshall: Texas A&M ⟶ ?? . A former five-star prospect, Marshall played in six games with two start for the Aggies in 2022, recording 11 catches for 108 yards in his first season.

RB Jaylan Knighton: Miami ⟶ ??. In three seasons with the Hurricanes, the back amassed 1,193 total yards rushing and scored 10 touchdowns.

TE McCallan Castles: UC Davis ⟶ Tennessee. In three seasons, the receiving end had 69 catches for 928 yards and nine touchdowns, scoring twice off 30 receptions and 347 yards this past season, moving into a Vols offense that relies on its tight ends.

WR Jack Bech: LSU ⟶ ??. The wide receiver announced his intent to transfer after catching 43 passes for 489 yards and 3 touchdowns at LSU this past season.

QB J.T. Daniels: West Virginia ⟶ ??. The former 5-star quarterback will take a chance on a fourth school after playing at USC and Georgia before landing at WVU, where he threw for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns.

DE Trace Ford: Oklahoma State ⟶ ??. The lineman amassed 8.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 14 passes defended, another tough loss for the Cowboy defense.

DB Kanion Williams: Oklahoma State ⟶ ??. A key contributor on the Cowboys' special teams and defense the last three years, Williams has 35 total tackles.

WR JoJo Earle: Alabama ⟶ ??. The receiver out of Texas caught 12 balls for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns this year, posting a near 13 yard per catch average.

OL Tommy Brockermeyer: Alabama ⟶ ??. A former five-star recruit from Texas and considered a highly promising edge blocker, the lineman used his redshirt in his first season, seeing time in two games.

CB Tony Grimes: North Carolina ⟶ ??. A highly-touted recruit before signing with UNC, Grimes had 36 tackles, a forced fumble, and seven pass breakups this season.

TE Jaheim Bell: South Carolina ⟶ ??. The standout receiving end had 25 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns this year, in addition to 261 yards as a rusher with three more touchdowns on the ground.

TE Austin Stogner: South Carolina ⟶ ??. Part of the package deal that transferred to Carolina from OU with Spencer Rattler last offseason, now Stogner is back on the market after catching 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.

QB Donovan Smith: Texas Tech ⟶ ??. In slightly more than 5 games early in 2022, Smith had over 1,500 passing yards, scoring 12 times with his arm and 7 more times as a runner.

QB Zach Calzada: Auburn ⟶ ??. Calzada didn't play this past season after transferring in from Texas A&M and is now looking for a third school. He went 6-4 as A&M starter, passing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns.

QB Phil Jurkovec: Boston College ⟶ Pittsburgh. The quarterback started 24 games at BC and showed flashes when healthy, but hasn't played since late October with knee and rib injuries. A dual threat, Jurkovec has 5,405 yards with 37 TD passes.

QB Kedon Slovis ⟶ ??. Once again, the quarterback has entered the portal after playing for USC and then Pittsburgh this past season, with 68 career touchdown passes against 33 interceptions.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling: Washington State ⟶ ??. A highly productive receiver with 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two years.

RB Christian Turner: Wake Forest ⟶ ??. Turner ran for over 1,000 yards combined the last two seasons after transferring to Wake from Michigan back in 2020. He had 516 yards this past season and 506 the year before.

RB Kobe Pace: Clemson ⟶ ??. A top 50 recruit from Georgia two years ago, Pace had 793 rushing yards with 9 touchdowns while adding 192 yards as a receiver with another score.

QB Devin Leary: NC State ⟶ ??. Leary should be a sought-after commodity in the transfer portal after hitting over 6,800 career passing yards with 62 touchdowns before a shoulder injury this season, but should be ready by March.

QB D.J. Uiagalelei: Clemson ⟶ ??. The former 5-star prospect never fully lived up to his potential as Clemson's starter, despite marginal improvement this past season, and was pulled in the ACC title game after another slow start. A credible dual threat, Uiagalelei has had mixed results, but threw 22 TDs with 7 picks in 2022.

QB Graham Mertz: Wisconsin ⟶ ??. The quarterback started 32 games in three years at UW, amassing 5,405 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, going 19-13 as starter, now with two years of eligibility left.

QB Mikey Keene: UCF ⟶ ??. Keene hit 72% of his throws for 6 TDs and 1 pick this season and went 7-3 as starter a year ago with 23 touchdowns and seven INTs in 15 career games with the Knights. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

QB Jacolby Criswell: North Carolina ⟶ ??. The quarterback served as backup to Drake Maye after losing the competition to earn the starting job. Criswell is former four-star prospect from Arkansas and a top 20 quarterback recruit nationally.

QB Nick Evers: Oklahoma ⟶ ??. Considered a top 10 quarterback prospect coming out of high school in Texas, Evers has four years of eligibility remaining, leaving OU looking elsewhere for its future at the position.

DB Denver Harris: Texas A&M ⟶ ??. The former 5-star cornerback had a good initial showing before being suspended for a locker room incident, and now enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.

QB Haynes King: Texas A&M ⟶ ??. King won the starting job out of training camp each of the last two years, but an injury intervened in 2021 and he was then benched after two games in 2022, although he would go on to start three games, hitting 55.6% of his throws with 7 TDs and 6 INTs.

QB Drew Pyne: Notre Dame ⟶ ??. Pyne moved into the starting role after Tyler Buchner's injury, going 8-2 as starter and now has three years of eligibility remaining with what should be a lot of interest from other schools. He hit over 2,000 yards passing with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

QB Cade McNamara: Michigan ⟶ Iowa. The quarterback helped revive Michigan's fortunes last season, helping lead the program to its first College Football Playoff berth, throwing for over 2,500 yards with 15 scores and 6 picks before losing the job to J.J. McCarthy early in 2022 and then suffering a leg injury that needed surgery. We'll see if he can resurrect Iowa's moribund passing offense.

QB Brennan Armstrong: Virginia ⟶ ??. The fifth-year senior wants out of UVA after watching his previously brilliant offensive output crater in Tony Elliott's first year as coach. Armstrong had 7 TDs and 12 picks a year after hitting almost 4,500 yards with 31 scores and 10 INTs in 2021.

WR Theo Wease: Oklahoma ⟶ ??. The now-former Oklahoma wide receiver was a five-star recruit according to Rivals and a consensus top 25 overall prospect by most services, catching 19 passes for 378 yards and 4 TDs this season, and had 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

WR Traeshon Holden: Alabama ⟶ ??. Holden, originally a top 50 overall recruit from California, was second on the Crimson Tide with 6 touchdown catches and was fourth with 331 receiving yards.

QB Hudson Card: Texas ⟶ ?? . The quarterback lost the competition to Quinn Ewers coming into this season but still saw action after Ewers' injury, passing for 928 yards and six touchdowns. He has 11 TDs and 2 picks in his career.

QB Alex Padilla: Iowa ⟶ ??. Despite sitting behind Spencer Petras, the backup appeared in two games this year, losses to Ohio State and Nebraska, and in his Hawkeye career has three TD passes and four interceptions.

WR Dominic Lovett: Missouri ⟶ ??. The sophomore wide receiver was sixth in the SEC with 56 catches and third with 846 receiving yards, scoring three of the team's 12 passing touchdowns on the year.

WR Dont'e Thornton: Oregon ⟶ ??. The sophomore wideout was fourth on the Ducks in receiving production, catching 17 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown.

QB Jeff Sims: Georgia Tech ⟶ ??. A three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, Sims started the first seven games of this season before injuring his foot. He has 4,464 career passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

QB Hank Bachmeier: Boise State ⟶ ??. The Broncos' four-year starter at quarterback has over 6,000 career passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 19 picks and should have two years of eligibility left.

LB Justin Wright: Tulsa ⟶ ??. The linebacker had 101 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two intercepted passes this season.

QB Davis Brin: Tulsa ⟶ ??. Brin decided to transfer after Tulsa fired head coach Phillip Montgomery. He passed for 2,138 yards in nine games while hitting 59.2% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

QB Malik Hornsby: Arkansas ⟶ ??. The redshirt sophomore from Texas played in 15 games over the last two seasons and started his first game this year against LSU. He's 18 of 39 passing in his career with one score and two picks and is known as a skilled runner, adding 307 yards rushing on 52 attempts.

CB Avery Helm: Florida ⟶ ??. The corner started four games for the Gators early in the year before seeing more limited action, not playing in the final two games of the season. The former 4-star from Texas had a pass breakup.

QB Connor Bazelak: Indiana ⟶ ??. The former Missouri transfer played most of the season as IU's starter, hitting under 60% of his passes in seven games, passing for 13 scores and 10 picks.

RB Byron Cardwell: Oregon ⟶ ??. In two years with the Ducks, the former 4-star prospect was set to take a larger role after playing well as a true freshman after CJ Verdell's injury in 2021, but Cardwell played in just two games this season, running for a touchdown on 11 attempts.

