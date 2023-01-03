ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Al Roker’s Quotes About His Health Through the Years

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwX1z_0jT7E7sX00

He's an open book. Al Roker has been honest about his health issues — but that wasn't always the case.

In 2002, Roker didn't initially tell his Today colleagues​ about his gastric bypass surgery . He admitted to USA Today later that year that he'd told them it was a gall bladder removal because he was "embarrassed," but, weighing in over 300 pounds, Roker knew he needed to slim down for his health — and his family.

He came to the conclusion while grieving his father's death and getting ready for wife Deborah Roberts to give birth to their second child, son Nicholas. (The meteorologist also has daughter Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell .) Roker said he realized he couldn't give his daughter, Leila, piggyback rides due to knee pain. He'd had his left knee replaced in 2001.

"I felt horrible. I didn't look good. I didn't feel good," he said at the time.

He had the surgery and lost over 100 lbs. More than 20 years later, Roker insisted it was difficult to maintain a healthy weight .

“Every day is a struggle, every day,” the Emmy winner explained exclusively to Us Weekly in April 2022. “Anybody who struggles with their weight knows. Some days you’re up, some days you’re down, but if by the end of the week you’re OK or the same, great. As long as you’re working on it, all’s good.”

For Roker, it’s not about the number on the scale, but about making sure he remains strong.

“I don’t know if I have a goal. I just want to make sure I’m healthy ,” he continued.

Unfortunately, his health struggles aren't just weight-related. He missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years in November 2022 because he was hospitalized for blood clots.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been," he wrote ahead of iconic New York City event. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-molale, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon."

During NBC's broadcast of the 96th annual parade, his fellow morning show co-hosts sent Roker well wishes.

"For the past 27 parades, at this moment, Savannah [Guthrie] , we would turn to Al Roker, who is our Today show colleague and our best pal," Hoda Kotb said. "But as a lot of you have heard, Al's recovering — he's recovering very well from a recent medical issue. And we just want to say, we love you Al. Wondering if you're watching, but we wish you a full recovery."

Roker left the hospital while the special was broadcasting live. "All right, this is my version of the Thanksgiving Day parade," he said in a video via Instagram on Thanksgiving Day as he walked down the hospital hallway with IV ports still in each arm. "Getting ready to leave the hospital; time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!"

One week later, Kotb shared on Today that Roker had been hospitalized again for "some complications" following his initial stay.

Scroll down to see what Roker has said about his health over the years:

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
shefinds

Al Roker Breaks Down In Tears To 'Today' Show Co-Hosts Amid Sudden Health Battle: 'I've Missed You All So Much'

Al Roker was overcome with emotion and broke down in tears when Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and more members of his Today family joined him outside his home to serenade him with Christmas carols after he was discharged from hospital earlier this month, having spent over two weeks there due to a terrifying health scare.
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Claims the ‘Kardashians’ Star ‘Changed’ Her Face: ‘Attacking Someone Is Sad’

Courtesy of Ash K Holm/Instagram Putting out positive vibes! Khloé Kardashian doesn’t have time for haters — especially at the start of a new year. The Kardashians star, 38, opened up via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, about her latest beauty look after debuting bold bangs for her Sorbet photo shoot. “Fun fact: I wore […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Oh, baby! Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner, Logic and more are expanding their families by welcoming new babies in 2023. The former The Hills star announced on January 1 that girlfriend Tia Blanco pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, […]
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Feels Like She Attracts ‘The Worst Men’ After Pete Davidson Split: ‘I Want A Confident Man’

Knowing her worth. Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her dating woes following her split from Pete Davidson — and she didn’t hold back. “That’s what I hate with dating ... men in particular,” the Gone Girl actress, 31, said on the Tuesday, January 3, episode of her "High Low" podcast. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.  “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

275K+
Followers
26K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy