ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

The 5 Essential Arm Exercises for Bigger Biceps and Triceps

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 6 days ago

You’ve done about a thousand curls in the past week and the same number of triceps extensions, yet your arms are still not growing. The fact is, you can't get real muscle growth by doing the same arm exercises over and over. There needs to be variety in your workouts if you want to reach a new level.

The arm exercises below will help you challenge your arms and make them bigger. These moves allow you to spend your energy more efficiently: You'll centralize your biceps and triceps and maximize the gains you get out of each motion. Read on for instructions on how to execute each exercise effectively.

How Chris Hemsworth Got Even More Jacked for 'Extraction 2'

Read article

5 Essential Arm Exercises for Muscle Growth

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Abs Exercises: 6 Moves You’ve Never Tried (But Should)

Endlessly doing leg raises, basic planks, and oblique crunches can become redundant if you're looking for a program that really attacks your abs. It's easy to fall into the habit of doing abs exercises that are convenient and easy—but we all know that's the ticket to plateau central. Because of this, it's important to change […]
Mens Journal

The Best Hypertrophy Back Workout to Add to Your Routine

Does the term “hypertrophy back workout” make your eyes glaze over? It might sound complicated or obscure, but hypertrophy training is actually an old-school, tried-and-true method for making your muscles grow. Put simply, it means working out with the goal of making your muscles increase in size, and it works best when directed at specific […]
Mens Journal

The 5 Most Effective Exercises a Man Can Do

There are precious few exercises that will hit on everything—strength, flexibility, endurance, and power—all at the same time. If you’re looking for the most effective exercises, we've got five options that make a terrific total-body workout, all courtesy of NFL trainer Ryan Flaherty. Best of all, these moves take the guesswork out of putting together a routine […]
Mens Journal

The Best Hypertrophy Shoulder Workout for a Strong Upper Body

Looking to build muscle? You need to get to know hypertrophy training. Put simply, hypertrophy training is focused on making muscles grow larger, and it works best when directed at specific muscle groups. Read on to learn more about how to apply this technique to the upper body in a hypertrophy shoulder workout. (And when […]
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Jump Ropes for a Killer Cardio Workout

If you haven’t picked up a jump rope since elementary school, you’re missing out on a fantastic cardio workout. Not only will you burn a ton of calories in a short amount of time—200 to 300 calories in 15 minutes—but jump ropes can also improve your coordination and agility. Better yet, jumping rope doesn’t require […]
Mens Journal

Best Time-Under-Tension Workout for Total-Body Strength

The key to 360-degree muscle: 90-degree eccentric isometrics. It might seem like we’re throwing a lot of geometry at you, but the concept behind time under tension (TUT) is simple, says Joel Seedman, PhD, owner of Advanced Human Performance: “Perform the lowering phase of a movement in a slow, controlled fashion, usually 3 to 5 […]
Mens Journal

Is Lager the Secret to Boosting Your Gut’s Microbiome?

Want to give your gut health a boost? Take a page out of Homer Simpson’s book and grab a cold one. Beer and the gut microbiome might not seem like they'd have a symbiotic relationship, but drinking one brew every night for four weeks straight was found to increase the diversity of gut bacteria and […]
Mens Journal

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
Mens Journal

14 Expert-Approved Fitness Tips to Help You Get Ripped

Truth time: There are no shortcuts to getting a rock-hard body. There are, however, some smart ways for you to achieve your physique goals without wasting time or—worse—doing things that undercut your efforts. We talked with two experts to get their essential fitness tips, and you can use their insight to train smarter and see […]
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy