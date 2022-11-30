Christmas Movies Filmed in Acadiana

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Christmas season is officially here and it seems that everyone is looking to get into the holiday spirit by watching movies.

So if you are one of those people that likes to curl up on the sofa and watch a good holiday movie this time of year then you will love this.

Here is a list of Chistmas films that were filmed right here in Acadiana.

The Christmas Contract

This was filmed in 2018 at several spots around Lafayette including Acadiana Center for the Arts and Vermilionville.

You can watch some pretty famous names in this movie on Prime Video.

According to IMBD, this movie has a rating of 6.8/10.

Christmas on the Bayou

This was filmed in 2013 at various locations around Lafayette and St. Martinville.

You can watch this Holiday movie on Prime Video or Philo.

According to IMBD, this movie has a rating of 6.1/10.

Magic Chrismtas (Alexandria, La., Facebook

Christmas Cupid’s Arrow

This movie was filmed in 2018 in Lafayette so snuggle up on the couch and see if you can spot any familiar locations from around town.

According to IMBD, this film has a rating of 4.6/10

You can watch this movie on Pluto TV or on Amazon Feevee.

Hometown Christmas

This movie was filmed in 2018 at locations around Lafayette and Youngsville.

This film has several high-profile names attached to it but doesn’t have a great rating on IMBD.

You can watch this film on Prime video.