ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 107.5/106.3

There’s Still Some Unfinished Business In The Official Trailer For Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

By davontah
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbFUC_0jT6aEgo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yn5O_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


In 1999, cult classic The Best Man was released. Fourteen years later in 2013, the sequel, The Best Man Holiday touched our hearts as the story of the group of successful Black friends expanded. Now, we finally get to see what everyone has been up to since the last time we’ve seen them on our screens in
Peacock ‘s new series The Best Man: The Last Chapters. This week (November 30), the streaming platform released the first official trailer, which you can watch below.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the eight episode limited series will catch up with the legendary cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Check out the trailer here:

Returning cast members include Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as Candy, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Nia Long as Jordan and Harold Perrineau as Murch. Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways round out the cast.

Malcolm D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions and Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions created, wrote and executive produced the series. The film was also executive produced by Sean Daniel of Hivemind and Dominique Telson of Blackmailed Productions. Additional directors on the series included Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad.

The Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produced series will premiere on Peacock December 22, with all eight episodes hitting the platform at once. Slide in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer and if you plan on tuning in to the highly anticipated show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dpJV_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImwKu_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2Noa_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2R71_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEVuM_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cDOx_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uvxpd_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVkya_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEoKZ_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHyFD_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCdOZ_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eggzK_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtpRB_0jT6aEgo00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock


Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
Power 107.5/106.3

Watch: Omari Hardwick & Rome Flynn Talk New Movie, Fantasy Football & More

  Omari Harwick and Rome Flynn star in the new family movie, Fantasy Football produced by none other than Marsai Martin. The star studded cast includes the likes of Kelly Rowland, Elijah Richardson, Tyla Harris and more. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Fantasy Football is a hilarious and heartwarming film about how the game […]
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy