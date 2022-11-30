Story written by Dickinson State University Sports Information Director - Sagan Osborne. DICKINSON - Dickinson State University has a long history of women's athletics and is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX with the creation of a page honoring past and present Blue Hawk female athletes. Before Title IX, intercollegiate athletics for women were restricted. Women were only allowed to compete in sports during physical education classes. The Women's Athletic Association (WAA) was created at Dickinson State in 1934 to allow women interested in athletics to participate in sport. During the different seasons women would receive instruction from the physical education instructors at the college and practice different sports. Women who joined this club not only had a desire to increase their own physical ability but were endeavoring to stimulate an interest in athletics and to promote the qualities of sportsmanship and sociability.

