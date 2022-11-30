Read full article on original website
Related
Coastal View
Monday morning crash causes delays near Seacliff
A Monday morning semi-trailer crash is impacting both directions of the Highway 101, causing traffic delays on the freeway below Carpinteria. The vehicle reportedly went over the k-rail while heading south. The crash was first reported around 6:54 a.m. near Seacliff. Vehicles on the northbound side are getting by the...
Coastal View
Monday morning crash causes delays below Carpinteria
A Monday morning semi-trailer crash is impacting both directions of the Highway 101, causing…
Comments / 0