Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Seventh Street and Thomas Road. According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. A man driving the westbound...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect killed man in Phoenix neighborhood in self defense, police say

PHOENIX - An argument in a neighborhood near Bell Road and 32nd Street ended with a man being shot and killed on Friday, Phoenix police said. Investigators say the shooter was defending himself when he killed 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, and he was not arrested. The incident happened at around 5:30...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2024 trial date for man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting nine people in the Phoenix metro area over an 11-month span has been pushed back again, this time to February 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with serial street shootings that began...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Peoria Police officers spread holiday cheer after taking a criminal damage report

Peoria Police were caught in the act of spreading holiday cheer for a resident. Officers took a criminal damage report about some holiday lights that were damaged after being hung. The department had extra officers on the road who worked together to replace the damaged lights. Police say the officers paid for the decorations themselves.
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix, Scottsdale firefighters knock down flames coming from a home's roof

PHOENIX - Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters battled a house fire Saturday night where flames were shooting out of the roof of the home. In a video shared by the Phoenix Fire Department, you can see crews working to put out the flames at the home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 3.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Roads flooded throughout Arizona City

Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

ASU's major role in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company coming to Arizona

PHOENIX - Arizona State University played a crucial role in bringing the microelectronics industry, specifically Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to Phoenix. "One of the key reasons why the president is here, Arizona has become ground zero for semiconductors," said Kyle Squires, dean of Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State.
PHOENIX, AZ

