Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Seventh Street and Thomas Road. According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. A man driving the westbound...
Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say
PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
Suspect killed man in Phoenix neighborhood in self defense, police say
PHOENIX - An argument in a neighborhood near Bell Road and 32nd Street ended with a man being shot and killed on Friday, Phoenix police said. Investigators say the shooter was defending himself when he killed 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, and he was not arrested. The incident happened at around 5:30...
2024 trial date for man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting nine people in the Phoenix metro area over an 11-month span has been pushed back again, this time to February 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with serial street shootings that began...
Fiery west Phoenix crash leaves 3 dead, 2 injured; speed believed to be a factor
Three people were killed and another two were injured in a fiery crash near 60th Avenue and Thomas Road on Saturday night. Phoenix police said the collision happened at around 10:14 p.m. after a car speeding down Thomas Road rear-ended a pickup truck.
Scottsdale Police reveal what likely set off school lockdowns after reviewing surveillance footage
Two Scottsdale schools were in lockdown after someone reported seeing an armed person on one of the campuses, police said on Dec. 2. Days later, police detailed what was learned after an investigation and what the reporting student likely saw.
Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart
PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
Peoria Police officers spread holiday cheer after taking a criminal damage report
Peoria Police were caught in the act of spreading holiday cheer for a resident. Officers took a criminal damage report about some holiday lights that were damaged after being hung. The department had extra officers on the road who worked together to replace the damaged lights. Police say the officers paid for the decorations themselves.
DEA raids Phoenix home and finds cockfighting ring with more than 100 roosters, agency says
PHOENIX - A possible drug bust turned into something very different and violent – an alleged rooster-fighting ring was found. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided a home this week in south Phoenix near 15th and Corona avenues. The agency says it found more than 100 roosters in the...
Phoenix, Scottsdale firefighters knock down flames coming from a home's roof
PHOENIX - Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters battled a house fire Saturday night where flames were shooting out of the roof of the home. In a video shared by the Phoenix Fire Department, you can see crews working to put out the flames at the home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 3.
American Medical Response looking for help to bring holiday magic to some Phoenix area hospitals
American Medical Response, AMR, is looking for the community's help to "light up" local hospitals. On Dec. 12, it's asking the community to come out and help light up the parking lot of Banner Children’s on Dobson and US-60 in Mesa so patients inside can see the lights and celebrate the season. We have more on how you can help.
Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
Roads flooded throughout Arizona City
Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
Phoenix breaks daily rainfall record for Dec. 3, last set over a century ago
PHOENIX - Phoenix set a new rainfall record on Dec. 3 - and National Weather Service officials say it's the wettest day Sky Harbor has seen all year, despite a busy monsoon season. The airport received a total of .76 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of .69...
Chase Field transforms into winter wonderland for hundreds of Phoenix area students
Hundreds of Valley students got a big surprise on Dec. 5 thanks to the Arizona Diamondbacks and other organizations as Chase Field was transformed into a winter wonderland. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
ASU's major role in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company coming to Arizona
PHOENIX - Arizona State University played a crucial role in bringing the microelectronics industry, specifically Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to Phoenix. "One of the key reasons why the president is here, Arizona has become ground zero for semiconductors," said Kyle Squires, dean of Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State.
