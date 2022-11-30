ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seeing ‘Failed to Receive Platform SIPT’ error in League? Here’s how to fix it

League of Legends is one of the most popular games in the world, but sometimes its client can be a bit troublesome to navigate with all of the bugs and errors. These errors can range from a small issue that simply requires a restart of your instance to game-breaking technical problems that can persist on your account for weeks. The latter is an accurate description of what you might be experiencing if you’re running into the “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” error in League.
VALORANT releases beta for Swiftplay, a new condensed unrated short match mode

Not everyone has the time in the day to sit down for a full game of competitive or even unrated VALORANT. But now players have an alternative option for shorter matches other than just Spike Rush, following the beta release of the new Swiftplay mode alongside Patch 5.12. The new...
How to update Fortnite on Nintendo Switch

Fortnite updates have the power to completely change the game overnight. Chapter and season-switching patches often mean huge content releases for the game, and players can log into Fortnite before they install the latest version on their Nintendo Switch. In most cases, the Switch will automatically install any pending update...
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?

Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2

The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
Chamber’s incredible usage stats before VALORANT Patch 5.12 show why he needs to change

VALORANT Patch 5.12 is one of the most impactful patches to date, with 14 different agents receiving balance changes to their abilities, ranging from price changes to significant reworks. Surely the most anticipated and sweeping changes will be to Chamber, who’s set to receive a complete overhaul to his Rendezvous teleport, drastic changes to his Trademark utililty, and nerfs to both Headhunter and his Tour de Force ultimate.
What Doomfist buffs and Sojourn nerfs mean for the meta in Overwatch 2 season 2

The launch of Overwatch 2’s second season is bringing with it some much-needed balance changes and adjustments. The full patch notes, which were released today alongside the seasonal update, contain nerfs for Sojourn. Her secondary fire’s headshot multiplier has been reduced while her Rail Gun is charged and its damage falloff has been increased, making her less dangerous at long ranges. To compensate, her primary fire damage has been increased, among other changes.
Hasan banned on Twitch over ‘targeted’ copyright strike, fires salvo at claimant

Twitch star Hasan Piker has been banned on Twitch for the fourth time in his streaming career. According to the star, it was at the behest of a personal takedown request from Censored.TV—a right-wing subscription channel that airs shows hosted by Gavin McInnes, a conservative political commentator. Hasan briefly...
How to play Zed in TFT Set 8

Zed is back in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! and this time he has a different way of getting into the enemy back line. Zed’s ability is Empowered Kill Mode, which causes him to teleport behind his target and mark them for death, shredding the enemy’s armor. He then activates an Empowered Kill Mode, which causes his attacks to deal additional bonus physical damage, and every third attack damages all adjacent enemies, dealing a percentage of physical damage to adjacent enemies. His maximum mana is 40, which means he can easily activate his ability once it’s available.
Where to find a Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

Fortnite’s seasonal and chapter updates feature large numbers of new content, including additions to the weaponry in the game. Shockwave Hammer is one of the latest weapons to join Fortnite, and it’s complemented with some vaulted and unvaulted weapons. Depending on their mechanics, each new weapon can change...
Best Sojourn counters in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a collection of heroes that can change on a dime. The Blizzard devs have the potential to take a character back to the drawing board, making their once-biggest strength, a volatile and unforgiving weakness if they so choose. Sojourn is a character you’ll likely see in the...
Where to use the Crane Control Room key in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, while exploring the Al Mazrah map players will come across various buildings which are locked from the start. Some of these locations are classified as denied areas and require a specific key to unlock. Most often you will come across scores of powerful AI combatants guarding these areas. The Crane Control Room is one of the locked buildings on the Al Mazrah map, and this room can be unlocked with its corresponding key.
Teemo can no longer become one with the jungle thanks to this new League mechanic

Following League of Legends Patch 12.21 on Nov. 2, Teemo mains have faced a frustrating new problem in solo queue. From now on, the game can be voted to be remade from 1:30 to 3:00 if a player is inactive for 90 seconds. Although this is a small change at first glance, it indirectly impacts Teemo players who simply stand and wait in the brush for their passive to kick in.
How to get Doom Slayer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has introduced tons of new changes to the island, including new zones, weapons, cosmetics, and skins. The majority of skins will, as usual, be unlocked via the Battle pass. You can grab your own Battle pass by paying 950 V-Bucks or by joining Fortnite Crew for a monthly subscription.
Leona TFT Set 8: Best items, trait synergies, and comps

Leona’s champion ability is Deus Ex Machina. She locks onto a target and calls down an orbital laser strike. After a short delay the laser fires dealing 450/675/5000 true damage per second to the locked-on target and 80/120/2000 AOE damage to surrounding enemy units. The mana cost starts at 0/75.
In time for deadline: Team SMG finalizes Dota 2 roster for 2023 DPC

Prior to The International 2022, Team SMG had it all figured out. The Dota 2 team was looking to make it through the TI11 regional qualifiers with the addition of iceiceice and poloson, but SMG’s dreams were left hanging when the organization failed to submit its roster on time.
How Teamfight Tactics Set 8 Augments work

Riot Games has made Augments a permanent mechanic within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing over 160 evergreen Set Eight Augments in conjunction with 118 Hero Augments. Augments were first introduced to TFT through Gizmos & Gadgets as the main mechanic. They stuck around for Set Seven Dragons due to how well Augments were received as a secondary mechanic. And for starting with TFT Set Eight, Augments became a permanent evergreen mechanic within the auto-battler.

