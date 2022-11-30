Read full article on original website
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
Imperial animal research annual forum returns after a long break
Imperial’s animal research community underlined the College’s commitment to replacing, reducing and refining the use of animals, at a recent event. The College has marked its commitment to excellence in the ’3Rs’ with an annual Animal Research Forum since 2014. The forum was paused for two...
Artemis I mission summary update with experts
Two days before the end of the Artemis I mission, media representatives are invited to join an online press event on Friday 9 December, 15.00 CET with experts on the European contribution to the Artemis I mission, the European Service Module and the Orion spacecraft. The Artemis I mission, launched...
Leading House Latin America : Early Career Grant
The Early Career Grants aim to promote research in all Latin American countries and to support fieldwork in the region. The Early-Career Grant, former Mobility Grant, specifically targets emerging researchers (PostDocs and PhD students). It allows for the integration of the next generation of scientists in international collaboration, helps to build new networks through personal contacts and mutual trust, and makes partnerships more sustainable. Early-Career Grants offer a possibility to encourage Swiss researchers to boost their studies with a stay and fieldwork in Latin America without having to be a part of a team or academic group.
NSF awards funding to white scientists at higher rates than other groups
White researchers have been consistently funded by the National Science Foundation at higher rates than most nonwhite researchers since at least 1999. From 1999 to 2019, proposals by white applicants were funded at 1.4 times the rate of proposals by Asian applicants and 1.2 times the rate of proposals by Black applicants.
Construction work on the rotation building on the Poppelsdorf campus progresses
The cranes are currently turning on the Poppelsdorf campus of the University of Bonn. In the southern corner of the largest University development area close to the city center, a new building, the "Rotation Building," is rising to make room for University institutes that have to leave their previous premises due to renovation work. The client is Bauund Liegenschaftsbetrieb (BLB) NRW.
Research commercialization sparks curiosity across campus
Velocity, WatCo, BDC and researchers-turned-founders share insights on entrepreneurial journey. The path to commercialization is long and winding and its twists and turns necessitate mentors along the way, attendees heard at the symposium Demystifying Commercialization, which explored how to best succeed on the path from research to commercialization. Graduate students,...
New quantum dots study uncovers implications for biological imaging
A new study involving researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago achieved a milestone in the synthesis of multifunctional photonic nanomaterials. In a paper published in the American Chemical Society’s journal Nano Letters , they report the synthesis of semiconductor -giant- core-shell quantum dots with record-breaking emissive lifetimes. In addition, the lifetimes can be tuned by making a simple alteration to the material’s internal structure.
New Control Engineering lab
The University of Manchester has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Quanser to develop cooperation in research and staff exchange in the areas of Control Engineering. The signing was celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Quanser CEO Paul Gilbert and the Head of the School of Engineering Prof. Alice Larkin along with Peter Martin Quanser’s Senior R&D Manager visiting from Canada.
’No small feat’: University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld is using AI to explore the vastness of ’chemical space’
’No small feat’: University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld is using AI to explore the vastness of ’chemical space’. The University of Toronto’s Anatole von Lilienfeld navigates space - but rather than exploring the depths of the universe, his artificial intelligence-powered work focuses on "chemical space" and the untapped potential of undiscovered chemical combinations.
