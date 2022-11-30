Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner passed away Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 61. Lechner graduated summa cum laude from the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. There she studied vocal training, lied, oratorio, and opera. She also trained in Italy. Early on, Lechner was a prizewinner in competitions such as the “Mario del Monaco” in Italy, “Opera en Belcanto” in Belgium, and “Dr. Luis Sigall” in Chile. She gave concerts and opera performances in many European countries as well as Chile and Korea. She also appeared at the Salzburg Festival, Vienna Festival and the Carinthian Summer, Prague Spring, and the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino festivals.

