Cambridge Summer Music Appoints New Festival Director
Cambridge Summer Music has appointed tenor Ben Johnson as the new Festival Director. In a press release, the festival said, that the Trustees of Cambridge Summer Music selected Johson and said, “Ben will bring a unique combination of an outstanding performance career with the experience of founding and managing his own music festival. Ben will take his position immediately.”
Carlos Álvarez, Lisette Oropesa, Maria Callas & Zachary James Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear a rare recording by Maria Callas, a cover album, two DVDs of popular composers, and a passion project for Ukraine. Toccata Classics releases the second album of Han Gál’s choral music. The recording offers a vivid cross-section of music for chamber choir, featuring mixed voices, women’s voices, and male-voice choir, both a cappella and with piano, ranging across four decades.
Decameron Opera Coalition Releases Video Songbook ‘DOC the Halls’
The Decameron Opera Coalition has released its digital video songbook “DOC the Halls” for the holiday season. “DOC the Halls” includes eight holiday-themed world premiere songs performed by a “comic quartet of carolers” featuring DOC co-creators Peter Hilliard and Matt Boresi. The video songbook will explore “light amidst the darkness.”
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Andrea Chenier’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “Andrea Chénier.”. The company said that Luciano Ganci will sing the title role on Dec. 6 replacing Jonas Kaufmann, who is ill. This is the second performance that Kaufmann cancels due to illness. He also canceled...
Countertenor Jochen Kowalski to Retire from the Stage
Countertenor Jochen Kowalski has announced his retirement at the age of 68. In a statement Staatsoper Unter den Linden said, “the career of Berlin Kammersänger Jochen Kowalski began at the Komische Oper Berlin. His roles, many in productions by Harry Kupfer, made him popular worldwide and guest appearances have taken him to all the leading opera houses in Germany as well as to the Vienna State Opera and Volksoper, the Opéra national de Paris, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and the Metropolitan Opera in New York.”
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced cast change for its upcoming performances of “Aida.”. The company said, “for all remaining fall performances of Verdi’s ‘Aida,’ the title role will be sung by Michelle Bradley, replacing Latonia Moore, who has withdrawn due to illness.”. The news comes...
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem to Celebrate 125th Anniversary Season with Premiere of Mendelssohn’s ‘St. Matthew Passion’
On November 4, 2023, The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present the premiere performance and recording of the first published scholarly edition of Felix Mendelssohn’s interpretation of Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” as part of its Gala 2023 Concert. The concert will feature The Bach Choir, Bach...
Artur Ruciński Cancels ‘Fedora’ at Metropolitan Opera
Artur Ruciński has canceled his participation in the Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Fedora.”. The baritone took to social media and said, “‼️My dearest friends, it is with a heavy heart that I have to announce my very unfortunate withdrawal from the new production of Fedora at the @metopera due to a sudden emergency procedure on my spine and time needed for recovery.”
Donizetti Opera Festival Announces 2023 Season
The Donizetti Opera Festival has announced the titles for the 2023 season. The festival noted that it will present its annual “LUOpeRave” which will use Donizetti’s music in electronic form. As for the operas, the festival will present “Il diluvio universal” with Music Director Riccardo Frizza conducting...
Canadian Opera Company Releases 2021-22 Season Report
The Canadian Opera Company has released its report for the 2021-22 season. The company said that the report was marked by sold-out shows, an average mainstage attendance capacity of 94%, and impressive growth in the company’s online community. In a statement, COC General Director Perryn Leech said, “I couldn’t...
Anna Netrebko, Sonya Yoncheva, Elīna Garanča & Bryn Terfel Lead Teatro Colón’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina has announced its 2023 season. Here is a look at the operatic vocal performances. Charles Dutoit conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in a production by Romeo Castellucci. Jaquelina Livieri and Guadalupe Barrientos star. Performance Dates: March 7-12, 2023. Jan Latham-Koenig conducts...
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival Unveils Winter 2022-23 Slate
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival has unveiled its winter 2022-23 slate. The company will kick things off with a Rachmaninoff Vocal concert. Performance Dates: Dec. 14, 2022. That will be followed by performances of “La Cenerentola” at the Palace Modi’’in, Tse’elon. Performance Dates: Dec. 19, 2022...
Open-Air St. Gallen Festival to Present Henry Purcell Opera in 2024
The Open-Air St. Gallen Festival has announced a major change for its upcoming editions. Starting in 2024, the event will be performed alternatively at the St.Gallen monastery district and in the natural arena on the Flumserberg in the south of the canton of St. Gallen. The company also revealed that for that 2024 edition, the new venue will host a production of Henry Purcell’s “The Fairy Queen” directed by Anna Bernreitner.
Sasha Cooke & John Churchwell Named Co-Directors of Lehrer Vocal Institute
Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and pianist and vocal coach John Churchwell have been appointed Co-Directors of the Music Academy’s Lehrer Vocal Institute. The duo will be charged with the long-term planning for the organization’s curriculum, performance, and teaching roster. They have already worked on the 2023 summer festival, which will include an industry day, a new studio artist program, an all-Spanish language performance with such guest artists as soprano Ana María Martínez and zarzuela specialist and coach César Cañón, and a vocal performance with a guest stage director.
Vallejo Center for the Arts to Present ‘Tchaikovsky’s Star-Crossed Lovers’ Concert
On January 14, 2023, the Vallejo Center for the Arts will present a one-night performance of “Tchaikovsky’s Star-Crossed Lovers” at the historic Empress Theatre. Grammy Award-Winning conductor Thomas Conlin will lead the Vallejo Festival Orchestra with featured soloists soprano Sarah Tucker and baritone Michael Adams. The program...
Classicalia Competition Call for Applications
The Classicalia competition has opened a call for applications for the 2023 event. Applications which are open to all ages are now open until Dec. 21. There will be three rounds of online auditions as well as various age and style categories. Finalists will be selected in April 2023 and scheduled to perform at the Viennese Gala Concert on June 28.
Pretty Yende Featured on ‘Creative Development with IFC’ Podcast
In a recent episode of “Creative Development with IFC,” hosted by Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, spoke with Pretty Yende about her life trajectory, from her start in Piet Retief, South Africa, to her current stardom on the international opera stage. Among the topics...
Obituary: Soprano Gabriele Lechner Dies at 61
Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner passed away Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 61. Lechner graduated summa cum laude from the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. There she studied vocal training, lied, oratorio, and opera. She also trained in Italy. Early on, Lechner was a prizewinner in competitions such as the “Mario del Monaco” in Italy, “Opera en Belcanto” in Belgium, and “Dr. Luis Sigall” in Chile. She gave concerts and opera performances in many European countries as well as Chile and Korea. She also appeared at the Salzburg Festival, Vienna Festival and the Carinthian Summer, Prague Spring, and the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino festivals.
Ryan McKinny, Jamez McCorkle, Naomi Louisa O’Connell Headline Boston Lyric Opera’s 2023 Season
Boston Lyric Opera has announced two upcoming showcases for the 2023 season. The company announced that Ryan McKinny will star in “Bluebeard’s Castle” in a production directed by Anne Bogart. He will be joined by Naomi Louisa O’Connell in the role of Judith; she is also set to perform “Four Songs” by Alma Mahler in the second half of the program. BLO Music Director David Angus will conduct the performance.
Janacek Brno Festival 2022 Review: Katya Kabanova
Poláčková Produces A Standout Performance In Bieito’s Narrowly Focussed Reading. Human beings need love and friendship to flourish and to pursue normal, balanced lives. Remove this support and replace it with abuse, neglect and contempt, and a person will become unable to function successfully. They will become maladjusted, unable to relate to others with ease and confidence, and suffer increasing periods of loneliness and isolation. Desperate to find the care and love they are missing in their lives, they are more likely to make rash and poor decisions, resulting in consequences that can be very unpleasant, if not fatal.
