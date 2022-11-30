ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

country1025.com

Eric Church Announces Details Of New ‘Chief’s’ Bar In Nashville

Eric Church is the latest country superstar to announce a bar/entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. He announced details of the new bar, dubbed “Chief’s,” which is coming in 2023 to 2nd and Broadway in Nashville. Eric, alongside real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin, announced his flagship...
