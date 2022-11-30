ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

lootpress.com

Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite

LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
LESAGE, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight

BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
SPURLOCKVILLE, WV
WTRF

Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV

