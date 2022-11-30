CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO