Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite
LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
Longtime Radio Shack retail store owner closes doors with mixed emotions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mingo County native Stan Morgan shut the door on his Radio Shack franchise at the Shops at Kanawha in Charleston on Friday and he said it was like losing a family member. “I’m both elated and saddened. I’ve done this for 45 years. I have mixed...
King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight
BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
10 fire departments respond to Jackson County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon. Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha […]
18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Washington Street East on Charleston’s East End, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10:20 p.m. They say this happened near the 7/11 and Taco Bell on Washington Street East. The condition of […]
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
Marshall team scores within top 1% of teams at National Cyber League Fall 2022 competition
A team of Marshall University cyber students scored 28th out of 3,926 teams at the National Cyber League’s Fall 2022 competition last month, putting the team in the top 0.71% of the competitors. The competition focused on open source intelligence (OSINT), cyber forensics, password cracking, network traffic analysis, cryptography,...
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
