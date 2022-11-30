ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
Yardbarker

There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens

Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger. After finishing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game

Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage. While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson claps back at Jets CB D.J. Reed

Although he was kept relatively quiet until the fourth quarter, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson scored the eventual winning touchdown in Sunday’s 27-22 win over the New York Jets. But after Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, whom Jefferson beat on his lone touchdown catch, told reporters after the game that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

