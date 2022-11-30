Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Best DMZ loadouts: Best weapons and attachments for DMZ
In DMZ, the weapons and ammo you find are the key to a successful exfil. They may not be as prevalent and free to find as in Warzone 2, but you can bring in contraband weapons with you. But they’re gone if you fail. Prior to the start of...
dotesports.com
Best Sojourn counters in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has a collection of heroes that can change on a dime. The Blizzard devs have the potential to take a character back to the drawing board, making their once-biggest strength, a volatile and unforgiving weakness if they so choose. Sojourn is a character you’ll likely see in the...
dotesports.com
How to get Doom Slayer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has introduced tons of new changes to the island, including new zones, weapons, cosmetics, and skins. The majority of skins will, as usual, be unlocked via the Battle pass. You can grab your own Battle pass by paying 950 V-Bucks or by joining Fortnite Crew for a monthly subscription.
dotesports.com
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?
Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
dotesports.com
Fortnite teases 3 big-time collabs coming to Chapter 4 this month
Fortnite Chapter Four started over the weekend, and with a new season, there will be new collaborations. The Chapter Four, season one battle pass includes numerous crossovers from Doom Slayer to Geralt of Rivia—and that’s only the beginning. With a post to Twitter this morning, the official Fortnite...
dotesports.com
Zarya and Sombra could be buffed in Overwatch 2 after being ‘probably overnerfed’
The hot topic in the Overwatch 2 community today is the release of season two, with the addition of the new tank hero Ramattra to the roster, the new Escort map Shambali Monastery, and balance changes to heroes. But Overwatch 2 lead hero designer Alec Dawson also provided insights into the mid-season balance patch from Nov. 17, which brought nerfs to Genji, D.Va, Zarya, and Sombra.
dotesports.com
All leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to be one of the top live-service games in the world thanks to its constant influx of new content. Over the last five years, Epic Games has become known for introducing all kinds of new concepts and franchises into the battle royale. Now, as Chapter Three draws to a close, many leaks about the upcoming skins and weapons in the game’s next Chapter have begun to surface.
dotesports.com
How to update Fortnite on Nintendo Switch
Fortnite updates have the power to completely change the game overnight. Chapter and season-switching patches often mean huge content releases for the game, and players can log into Fortnite before they install the latest version on their Nintendo Switch. In most cases, the Switch will automatically install any pending update...
dotesports.com
Weirdly, both Geralt of Rivia and MrBeast will be killing monsters in Fortnite this season
Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration, and it looks like the upcoming Chapter Four, season one will be filled with all manner of new skins for players to get their hands on. Featured among them, it appears, will be Geralt of Rivia, star of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series, and MrBeast, one of the most successful Youtubers of all time.
dotesports.com
Season of the Seraph brings an Exotic with ‘multiple catalysts,’ Warmind Glaive, and more loot to Destiny 2
Destiny 2 players will have their hands full with loot to chase by the time Season of the Seraph kicks off later today. The season’s trailer showed a host of weapons coming to the game for the season—including an Exotic with “multiple catalysts” and a Warmind-themed glaive.
dotesports.com
All weapon types in DMZ
You’ll need a weapon to survive the hostile environment that is DMZ, the newest primary multiplayer game mode for Call of Duty released at the start of Modern Warfare 2’s first season and at the launch of Warzone 2. In DMZ, players can drop in with as much...
dotesports.com
How to play Samira in TFT Set 8
Samira is back in the Convergence ready to knock up opponents in the air in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as a cost four backline carry. Samira has an ability called Flair, which knocks up and juggles the target for 1.5 seconds, then she fires bullets that deal a percentage of attack damage. The bullets ricochet to nearby enemies, dealing 20 percent reduced damage.
Comments / 0