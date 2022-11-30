ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

QBE Shootout to become mixed-gender event starting in 2023

The QBE Shootout will become a mixed-gender event, creating the first event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour since 1999. According to the Associated Press, PGA Tour players at the Hero World Challenge were made aware of the change last week in the Bahamas. It's unclear how players will qualify for the event from either the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour.
2022 QBE Shootout purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 QBE Shootout purse is set for $3.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $950,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The QBE Shootout field is headed by 12 two-player teams, with stars like Max Homa,...
2022 QBE Shootout format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2022 QBE Shootout format is similar to the competition's prior years, with the two-person competition starting at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The QBE Shootout field is 24 players as 12 teams of two. The 12 highest-ranked available players from the prior season's final FedEx Cup points list get in the field, with another 10 special exemptions joining the field. Of those 10 exemptions, at least four must come from the top 40 of the PGA Tour's all-time money list. The defending champions are exempt, too. There are two LPGA Tour players -- Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson -- in the field.
How a tube of toothpaste can benefit your short game

Poor chip shots around the green are often a result of too much grip pressure and poor swing technique. Nerves take over when players approach the scoring zone and they often squeeze the club too tightly. The key is to relax! Remind yourself to use soft grip pressure and try...
2022 QBE Shootout field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2022 QBE Shootout field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline. The QBE Shootout field is headlined by Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.
2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship gets underway on Thursday from Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa, with the sights and sounds of an incredible nature preserve captivating the attention of the players and fans in attendance this week. The tournament, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour,...

