The 2022 QBE Shootout format is similar to the competition's prior years, with the two-person competition starting at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The QBE Shootout field is 24 players as 12 teams of two. The 12 highest-ranked available players from the prior season's final FedEx Cup points list get in the field, with another 10 special exemptions joining the field. Of those 10 exemptions, at least four must come from the top 40 of the PGA Tour's all-time money list. The defending champions are exempt, too. There are two LPGA Tour players -- Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson -- in the field.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO