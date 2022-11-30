The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those living in and around the, Toledo area, as well as Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will serve as a simulated Track of Interest (TOI) for the exercise. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat. The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.

CASS CITY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO