Viking girls top Dogs in non-league
Swanton scored the first four points of the game on buckets from Katie Floyd, however, Evergreen would claim the lead later in the first quarter and go on to win by a 37-29 final in non-league girls basketball Thursday in Swanton. “We know every single time we go to Swanton...
Delta splits girls-boys doubleheader Saturday
High school sports have always been said to give lifelong lessons. One of those lessons the Delta Panthers learned Saturday is that if you don’t come ready to play for coach Matt Brighton, then he will find someone that will. That quick lesson plus the review discussion at halftime...
Evergreen third, Swanton sixth at Derr Memorial
NORTHWOOD — Evergreen finished third and Swanton ended up sixth at the Jim Derr Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday in Northwood. Perrysburg won the tournament by finishing ahead of Whitmer, 230-220. Evergreen had a score of 186 and Swanton 153. The Vikings were led by Ayden Gleckler...
Wauseon dominates Archbold in wrestling season opener
Wauseon surrendered just two losses in the upper weights en route to a 61-12 victory in a wrestling dual at Archbold Thursday. “Very happy with our performance tonight,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter on the match. “We really came out aggressive and scored points in every position. Sometimes you don’t know what you’ll get with the first match of the season, but I thought we looked very good. We had a good week of preparation that carried over into our dual tonight.”
Delta High School announces honor roll
The following students have achieved honor roll status at Delta High School/Four County for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year. First honors require a 3.5 or above grade point average. A 3.0-3.499 grade point average is needed for second honors. A student must also take a minimum of four classes and receive quarterly grades to qualify for the honor rolls.
Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame set to induct its 10th class Saturday
The 10th class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame has been announced. The new inductees are Justine Johnston (class of 2005), Doug Rupp (class of 1981), Dave Sauber (class of 1988), and Lynelle Nofziger (teacher/coach since 1993). The formal induction is scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 10 at the...
Swanton celebrates Christmas season
The Christmas in Swanton princes and princesses ride in the parade Saturday morning. Swanton cheerleaders head down Main Street during the parade. A Swanton Local Schools bus is decked out for the season. Santa Claus waves to children at the end of the Christmas in Swanton parade on Saturday. Sterlena...
Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches
The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
180th plans air defense exercise
The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Those living in and around the, Toledo area, as well as Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will serve as a simulated Track of Interest (TOI) for the exercise. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat. The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate response and coordination procedures.
SHS choir performing Sunday
The Swanton High School Choir will be performing both the Cabaret show and the Holiday Concert on Sunday. The show will take place in the high school auditorium and will begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $6 at the door, and there will be a dessert buffet following the performance.
BOLT, anime club meeting at SPL
The Board of Library Teens and the anime club will be meeting soon at the Swanton Public Library. The next meeting of the Board of Library Teens (BOLT) will be on Wednesday at 4:30 pm. Anyone interested in joining this group is invited to attend. Attendees can show up anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
New COVID case count up in county
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • The number of new COVID-19 cases increased in Fulton County last week, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 41 new cases reported in Fulton County from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, up from 21 the previous week.
Robotics club, pet pictures with Santa among Swanton Library events
The Swanton Public Library has announced the adult programs it has planned for the month of December. Gretchen’s Book Club will meet on Dec. 8 at 5:30pm. December’s book is “The Match” by Harlan Coben. Copies of the book in multiple formats are available behind the...
Swanton Council approves healthcare plan, personnel items
At a light meeting last week, Swanton Village Council approved a healthcare plan for employees and acted on multiple personnel issues. During the regular Council meeting the renewal of the employee benefit program was approved. They will renew the United Healthcare plan provided by Stapleton Insurance. Handbook revisions were reviewed...
