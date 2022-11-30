'I Love It When You Lie to Me' is indie musician Eoghan Moylan's latest offering that was released on December 2, 2022. The alt-pop and indie-synth-rock tune is about paranoia and struggling with the toxicity it creates in relationships. He wrote the melody and music while trying to deal with his flooding apartment in Granada. It took a few months to finish the track as he wanted to capture the feeling of constantly second guessing yourself and your partner as best as he could.

2 DAYS AGO