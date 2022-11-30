Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Keke Palmer Boyfriend: Who Is Darius Jackson, How Did They Meet, More [Details]
After Keke Palmer announced-or confirmed- her pregnancy through her "SNL" monologue, all eyes turn to the man who she's in a relationship with. Not a lot is known about Darius Jackson, Palmer's baby daddy, but reports still managed to dish out some information about him and the pair's relationship. According...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Strictly star Katya Jones shows off her trim figure in a chic minidress and racy thigh-high boots as she attends star-studded National Lottery Big Bash
Strictly star Katya Jones opted for a racy look as she attended the National Lottery's annual Big Bash in London on Tuesday. The ballroom dancer, 33, looked hot to trot in a chic black minidress and black over-the-knee boots. The brunette beauty attended the event alongside good friend, snowboarder and...
Kenan Thompson’s Artists For Artists To Develop TV & Film Projects With Rising Fashion Star KidSuper
EXCLUSIVE: Kenan Thompson has teamed up with KidSuper, otherwise known as Colm Dillane, the “Willy Wonka of fashion”, to develop a range of TV and film projects. Thompson’s Artists for Artists production company and talent incubator, which he launched with Bill & Ted Face The Music exec producer John Ryan Jr. last year, has signed a creative partnership with the fashion designer. It comes as SNL star Thompson is hosting the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on NBC and E! this evening. KidSuper comes from the mind of Colm Dillane. He has shown his collections at Paris Fashion Week and last year, he won the LVMH...
musictimes.com
Alan Jackson Net Worth 2022: Country Singer Hits Legendary Status, What's Next?
Alan Jackson is a well-known name in country music. In fact, he has been awarded the CMAs lifetime achievement award just recently, and is now considered by many a living legend in the genre, but what is next for the singer?. Jackson has been trending on social media for several...
James Blunt enjoys a night out with wife Sofia Wellesley as the loved-up couple attend The Lady Garden Gala
James Blunt enjoyed an evening out with his wife Sofia Wellesley as the pair attended The Lady Garden Gala 2022 at Claridge's Hotel in London on Tuesday. The singer, 48, cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo which he paired with a matching bow tie and crisp white shirt.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Losing Even More Fans, With Many Turning To His Nemesis Instead [DETAILS]
Kanye West is losing not just money, business, and close friends, but he is also losing a lot of fans. This happened after the "Donda" rapper made anti-Semitic remarks, including a contentious appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" this week in which he glorified Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Now, Radar...
musictimes.com
Adam Lambert Reveals Future Plans With Queen Amid New Album Announcement
Good news for Adam Lambert fans! The former "American Idol" contestant will be releasing a brand new album and it would be a compilation of cover songs; when is it going to be released?. Speaking to the British TV show "This Morning," the musician said he's excited to announce that...
musictimes.com
Drake Being Haunted by Exes in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Skit; Is Keke Palmer His Former Lover?
Attention to women who previously dated, spoken to, or fallen in love with Drake, there's a possibility that you could get compensated because of your previous connection with the rapper according to a comedy skit which is obviously satirical. According to Billboard, "Saturday Night Live" aired a hilarious skit wherein...
musictimes.com
The Weeknd Teases New Music for 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Soundtrack? Fans Have Mixed Reactions
The Weeknd is coming, and he is accompanying Disney's newest and highly anticipated movie "Avatar: The Way of Water" in cinemas this coming Dec. 16. For many, this probably came out of nowhere. The Canadian singer suddenly shared a 12-second clip of a blue "A" with a bird in its center, with an intense and exciting music score. It also read "12.16.22."
musictimes.com
Coldplay New Music Coming Soon? Band Reveals They’re Back in the Studio!
Coldplay just wrapped up their fan-favorite "Music Of The Spheres" tour and it seems like they have more time to work on their next music project as they revealed that they're currently back in the studio to work on something; when is it going to be released?. Taking to their...
musictimes.com
Luke Bryan Net Worth 2022: 'American Idol' Judge Quitting After Next Season Because of This?
Is Luke Bryan going to leave "American Idol" soon?. According to Radar Online, the country singer is considering leaving the singing reality TV program when the current season concludes. Fans of the program who only watch because of Luke have good news: he has already guaranteed another year of judging,...
musictimes.com
Jill Scott Resumes Anniversary Tour in 2023 'Who Is Jill Scott': 'that Damn Covid Shut Us Down'
Jill Scott is finally heading back on tour for the anniversary of her debut album "Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1" after being shut down by the Covid pandemic lockdown. After a nearly three-year wait, the soul musician announced that her anniversary tour is coming in 2023,...
musictimes.com
Eoghan Moylan Releases ‘I Love It When You Lie To Me’
'I Love It When You Lie to Me' is indie musician Eoghan Moylan's latest offering that was released on December 2, 2022. The alt-pop and indie-synth-rock tune is about paranoia and struggling with the toxicity it creates in relationships. He wrote the melody and music while trying to deal with his flooding apartment in Granada. It took a few months to finish the track as he wanted to capture the feeling of constantly second guessing yourself and your partner as best as he could.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Guitar Auction: Get a Chance to Own Pop Star’s Signed Instrument [DETAILS]
Good news for Swifties! Taylor Swift's signed guitar could be all yours for a price and proceeds will go straight to good causes; how much is the starting bidding price?. According to Billboard, the annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction by Raven Drum Foundation is currently happening until December 12. The...
musictimes.com
Caroline Polacheck New Album 2023: Pop Star Drops New Track to Excite Fans Amid New Era
Caroline Polacheck may have canceled her tour this year but it was all worth it for fans as she's now set to release a new album in a few months. According to Pitchfork, the alternative pop singer's new record is titled "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You" and it will be available for streaming and purchase this coming Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023, via Perpetual Novice.
musictimes.com
Ice Cube 'Inspired' Kanye West's Antisemitism? Rapper Addresses Speculations
Kanye West is not the only rapper involved in antisemitism. Ice Cube was also linked to those discussions, but he strongly denied having anything to do with it and also washed his hands off of being West's "antisemitic inspiration." During his appearance in "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," the rapper once...
musictimes.com
Nick Cannon Pneumonia: Rapper Hospitalized Again Amid Longstanding Battle With Lupus
Nick Cannon has scared his eleven children after taking a trip to the emergency room very recently. The rapper, host, and comedian, who was still fresh from his Wild 'N Out Live show at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, gave a quick update to his fans on Instagram.
