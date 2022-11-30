ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sausalito, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marinlocalnews.com

Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department

Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy