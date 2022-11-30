Read full article on original website
Pittsburg beats the rain, Manteca, wins NorCal D1-A championship
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A steady rain and chill would seem to put the passing team at a disadvantage. It did not. Pittsburg, with a potent passing attack with four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and a host of Division 1 committed receivers, showed once again it is a complete team Saturday ...
Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates
Now that some coaches have take other jobs the list has been adjusted
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
Storm: Massive tree topples in Pleasant Hill; Landslide shuts down Highway 1
PLEASANT HILL -- As the showers from a passing storm front continued to fall Saturday evening, a loud boom rocked Gin-Ivy's Pleasant Hill home.At first the family thought it might be thunder. Then they looked out the window."We were upstairs and heard a big boom," she told KPIX. "We thought it was a thundershower, but when we looked, it was a tree that fell onto our cars. It was pretty loud."The large elm tree had just missed crashing into their home, but did heavily damage their two vehicles.Across the Bay Area, the steady showers altered Saturday holiday plans.At Fisherman's Wharf,...
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alum Rock, rattles South Bay
DID YOU FEEL IT? A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock Monday afternoon, according to USGS.
2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
SFist
Saturday Links: Hit-and-Run Leads to Death of Big Rig Driver In Oakland
A suspected hit-and-run collision on I-880 in Oakland Friday caused a big rig to flip over and catch fire, ultimately killing the driver. Police are seeking the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria that crashed into the truck and then fled the scene in another vehicle. [East Bay Times]
Election stunner: Antioch council incumbent Torres-Walker nabs victory in final vote tally
When the dust cleared Friday at the Contra Costa County Elections Office and officials certified the final election results, Tamisha Torres-Walker successfully defended her District 1 council seat. Former councilperson Joy Motts initially appeared headed back to the council, where she served until Torres-Walker unseated her in 2020. Motts led...
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
napavalleylifemagazine.com
wine country ‘cue: The Best BBQ Joints in Napa Valley
Barbecue is perhaps the ultimate American food, with regional styles as diverse as the country itself. So while Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, or the Carolinas might immediately come to mind when one thinks of the nation’s best barbecue, the truth is there are plenty of seriously good BBQ spots worth seeking out in the middle of Napa wine country. From high-class BBQ bistros that pair smoked goodness with an array of the region’s finest wines to down-home joints serving up tried-and-true family recipes, the options are endless up and down the valley.
Pedestrian dies after traffic collision in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) -- One woman has died following a traffic accident in Fremont on Friday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 880., just north of Broadway at about 1:05 a.m.
ksro.com
Interim City Manager for Sonoma Being Terminated
The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
marinlocalnews.com
Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department
Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
Caltrain strikes driver on tracks near Broadway station in Burlingame
BURLINGAME – A driver has died after being struck by a passing train on the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, the fourth fatality on the system in recent days.According to the agency, train SB510 followed by train NB509 struck the vehicle near the Broadway station shortly before 1:40 p.m.It was unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks. No passengers on board the trains were injured.Trains were stopped through the area following the collision, prompting a bus bridge between the Hayward Park station in San Mateo and the Millbrae station.As of Thursday evening, Caltrain service through the area has been restored, but delays continue.The victim's name has not been released.Thursday's incident follows three other fatalities on the system within the past two weeks. On November 23, a person was fatally struck by a passing train near the Burlingame station.Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a person walking inside a Caltrain tunnel in San Francisco was killed, while another person was killed on the tracks between the Santa Clara station and the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale.
