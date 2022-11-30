ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay

DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
DANVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm: Massive tree topples in Pleasant Hill; Landslide shuts down Highway 1

PLEASANT HILL -- As the showers from a passing storm front continued to fall Saturday evening, a loud boom rocked Gin-Ivy's Pleasant Hill home.At first the family thought it might be thunder. Then they looked out the window."We were upstairs and heard a big boom," she told KPIX. "We thought it was a thundershower, but when we looked, it was a tree that fell onto our cars. It was pretty loud."The large elm tree had just missed crashing into their home, but did heavily damage their two vehicles.Across the Bay Area, the steady showers altered Saturday holiday plans.At Fisherman's Wharf,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

wine country ‘cue: The Best BBQ Joints in Napa Valley

Barbecue is perhaps the ultimate American food, with regional styles as diverse as the country itself. So while Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, or the Carolinas might immediately come to mind when one thinks of the nation’s best barbecue, the truth is there are plenty of seriously good BBQ spots worth seeking out in the middle of Napa wine country. From high-class BBQ bistros that pair smoked goodness with an array of the region’s finest wines to down-home joints serving up tried-and-true family recipes, the options are endless up and down the valley.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Interim City Manager for Sonoma Being Terminated

The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Tracking the Storm: Live Updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department

Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain strikes driver on tracks near Broadway station in Burlingame

BURLINGAME – A driver has died after being struck by a passing train on the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame Thursday afternoon, the fourth fatality on the system in recent days.According to the agency, train SB510 followed by train NB509 struck the vehicle near the Broadway station shortly before 1:40 p.m.It was unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks. No passengers on board the trains were injured.Trains were stopped through the area following the collision, prompting a bus bridge between the Hayward Park station in San Mateo and the Millbrae station.As of Thursday evening, Caltrain service through the area has been restored, but delays continue.The victim's name has not been released.Thursday's incident follows three other fatalities on the system within the past two weeks. On November 23, a person was fatally struck by a passing train near the Burlingame station.Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a person walking inside a Caltrain tunnel in San Francisco was killed, while another person was killed on the tracks between the Santa Clara station and the Lawrence station in Sunnyvale. 
BURLINGAME, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy