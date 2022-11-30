ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

bjpenndotcom

Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”

Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
MMA Fighting

UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’

After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”

Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
ORLANDO, FL
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!

Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Stephen Thompson gets stitched up in aftermath of UFC on ESPN 42 battle

To the surprise of virtually no one, Stephen Thompson needed to see a doctor in the moments immediately after leaving the octagon in a crazy UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage over Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) in Saturday’s welterweight main event at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and snapped a two-fight skid to get back on track.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release

Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cain Velasquez wins wrestling comeback for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in first competition since arrest: 'I will always continue to fight, forever'

TEMPE, Ariz. – Nearly a month ago, Cain Velasquez sat behind bars. Saturday, he did a Hurricanrana and the crowd went nuts. A former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar, Velasquez returned to the wrestling ring for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Velasquez, 40, partook in a six-man tag team...
TEMPE, AZ
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime

Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 42 results: Stephen Thompson wins TKO over Kevin Holland in electric showdown

Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland made their December bid for Fight of the Year. The UFC on ESPN 42 main event welterweight bout kept fans on the edge of their seats at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. through four exciting rounds of intense action. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) pulled away after an apparent hand injury to Holland (23-9 MMA, 10-6 UFC), leading to a corner stoppage before the final round.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

