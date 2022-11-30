The Colorado Department of Revenue has released the sports betting report for October 2022. The report shows that $526,619,776.98 was bet on sports during the month. This is the second-highest sports betting handle month ever for the Centennial State. The number one spot is still claimed by January 2022 where $573.7 million was bet on sports. Colorado sports betting revenue dipped slightly month over month, however.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO