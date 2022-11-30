Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
Former AEW & MLW Stars Take Part In WWE Tryout At Performance Center
WWE is holding a tryout today at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and two names participating in it have been revealed. Pwinsider.com reports Kylie Rae and K.C. Navarro are taking part in the tryout. Rae has been wrestling for six years, where she has spent time in All Elite...
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status
Drew McIntyre announced on Monday afternoon that he was not “medically qualified” to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown, where he was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. In his statement, McIntyre promised to return soon because he doesn’t like...
Backstage Update On WWE’s Return To India
WWE is slated to hold its first live event in India since December 2017 on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Pwinsider is reporting that the event will be held in Hyderabad, India at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, a 5,000-seat venue that opened in 2002. The event will feature SmackDown brand talents....
Chris Jericho Reveals What Led Him To Leave WCW
During the latest edition of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho spoke with his former agent, Barry Bloom, about his contract negotiations with WCW and why the offer wasn’t very tempting. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Jericho on WCW’s...
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Working With Roman Reigns, More
Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on his “Cheap Heat” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn commented on what it’s been like working with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline faction. Additionally, the ‘Honorary Uce’ opened up on Reigns’ unique contributions as a performer, and more. You can...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (12/6/22)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase. Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card...
Tony Nese Shares His Two Least Favorite Chants By Wrestling Fans
AEW’s upcoming console video game may be called ‘Fight Forever,’ but Tony Nese is no fan of that chant. Nese, a former Cruiserweight Champion, debuted for AEW in October 2021, four months after his release from WWE as part of ‘budget cuts.’. During a recent appearance...
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute To Umaga On Monday Night RAW
Solo Sikoa paid tribute to the late WWE Superstar Umaga on Monday night’s episode of RAW. Following the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match, Sikoa attacked Matt Riddle in a post-match beatdown. Sikoa hit Owens with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer hip attack, moves regularly used by Umaga. The tribute came one day after what would have been Umaga’s 49th birthday.
Kurt Angle Explains Why Vince McMahon Was High On Austin Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Angle discussed United States Champion Austin Theory, and explained why he thinks Vince McMahon was so high on the young star. He said,. “I’m impressed by...
Stevie Ray Reveals What Went Wrong With The nWo
During a recent appearance on “The Grue Room Show,” Stevie Ray commented on his history with the nWo and the stable’s “hostile takeover” of WCW. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the factors that eventually led to the group’s popularity dwindling. You...
Mojo Rawley On The Important Advice He Received From Fandango
Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley was recently interviewed on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rawley talked about some important advice he received from Fandango, and what it meant to him. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the advice he...
Sami Zayn Is Interested In Working With Three AEW Wrestlers
While Sami Zayn currently works for WWE, he’s not shy about naming names who are working for other promotions that he’d be interested in facing. Speaking on Peter Rosenberg’s podcast, Zayn mentioned MJF, Kenny Omega, and Dante Martin as three names he’d like to face. Of course, MJF, Omega, and Martin currently work for All Elite Wrestling. He said,
Matt Hardy Wants To End Run As Hardy Boys, Thoughts On Private Party
Longtime professional wrestling veteran Matt Hardy was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes to discuss various professional wrestling topics. Hardy discussed his goal of ending his run as The Hardy Boys when Jeff makes his return, and his thoughts on Private Party who he’s feuding with in AEW. Here...
Kevin Owens Asked Cody Rhodes If He Could Do A Dusty Rhodes Tribute At WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens has discussed his Dusty Rhodes tribute at WWE Survivor Series. Owens competed in his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, teaming with Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, & Butch where they came up short against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn). Owens...
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For Hulk Trademark, nWo’s Trademark Value
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Particularly, Nash discussed trademarks in professional wrestling; discussing trademarks for the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the nWo. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Matt Hardy Reveals Why Shelton Benjamin Never Received A Main Event Run In WWE
While Shelton Benjamin has had a long career in WWE, he’s never received a main event push. During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy discussed the topic of Benjamin and why he’s never been given a real opportunity to take the ball and run with it.
Top NWA Star Finishing With Company, Expected To Sign With WWE
A top star with NWA looks to be departing the company in the near future, as their contract is set to expire at the end of the month. Colby Corino, son of wrestling veteran and former ECW Champion Steve Corino, will officially become a free agent on January 1, 2023. The NWA is holding their final set of television tapings for the year today, December 5th, and will be the final shows for Corino. Corino originally signed with the NWA in June of 2021 and will not be renewing his contract.
Tony D’Angelo Set To Make In-Ring Return On Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Tony D’Angelo will be making his in-ring return on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE.com posted the following announcement today to hype the return:. After suffering an injury weeks ago by the hands of the now NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tony D’Angelo is ready to make his in-ring return to NXT.
