TeaLatte Bar unveils grand opening date for location near Richardson
TeaLatte Bar is planning to open Dec. 17 at 7517 Campbell Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Tea Latte Bar is planning to open Dec. 17 near Richardson at the corner of North Coit Road and Campbell Road. The coffee shop will be located at 7517 Campbell Road, Dallas. Originating in Hawaii, TeaLatte Bar offers brewed-to-order drinks, including organic coffee and boba tea. The company has five other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to its website. www.tealattebarrichardson.com.
Silver Line Station Areas Plan nearing end of first phase in Plano
Plano Planning and Zoning Commission was presented city staff's findings from the first phase of the Silver Line Station Areas Plan on Dec. 5. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) The first phase of Plano’s planning for the Silver Line project is nearing its end. The Plano Planning and Zoning Commission discussed...
Rockin’ Taco & Tex Mex has closed in downtown Frisco
Rockin' Taco & Tex Mex has closed in downtown Frisco. (Community Impact staff photo) After conducting business in Frisco for more than five years, Rockin’ Taco & Tex Mex in Frisco has closed its location at 6890 Main St., Ste. D, in downtown. Its last day was Oct. 22, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Calls to the restaurant and emails sent were not returned. In addition to its signature tacos, the restaurant featured several different Tex-Mex dishes, such as flautas, chimichangas, nachos and burritos, with musically themed names. www.rockintacofrisco.com.
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
H-E-B launches brand shop at Frisco location
H-E-B launched an official brand shop Dec. 6 at its store in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Starting Dec. 6, customers can find exclusive H-E-B-branded merchandise at the Frisco store, located at 4800 Main St. The H-E-B Brand Shop, which will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature about 60 different H-E-B-themed items, including T-shirts, socks, coffee mugs and shoes, according to a news release. Items from the brand shop will be available for purchase in the store, or via curbside or home delivery. H-E-B launched the brand shop in Kerrville last month in honor of the company’s 117th anniversary and plans to open more shops across the state. 469-473-4419.
UT Dallas unveils research features of Innovation Quarter headquarters
UT Dallas unveiled research services offered at the Richardson Innovation Quarter, or The IQ, headquarters during a Dec. 1 open house event. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The University of Texas at Dallas unveiled its plans for services to be provided at the Richardson Innovation Quarter during a Dec. 1 open house.
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
New Frost Bank Financial Center in west Frisco to open in December
The Frisco location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) A new Frost Bank located at 7101 Warren Parkway in Frisco is slated to open Dec. 27, according to a company spokesperson. The Frisco-Warren Parkway Financial Center is part of Frost Bank’s expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with 29 new locations. The Frisco location will be a stand-alone building that features a drive-thru and will offer services for banking, investments and insurance, according to its website. 214-515-4900. https://locations.frostbank.com/frisco/7101-warren-parkway.
Dallas launches cybersecurity app to protect residents' digital data
The city of Dallas is offering Secure Dallas, a cybersecurity app by Zimperium, to residents and visitors in Dallas County. (Courtesy city of Dallas) Residents and visitors in Dallas County have a new tool to help protect their digital data. On Dec. 5, Dallas leaders announced the launch of Dallas...
Phantom Kitchen brings Asian fusion cuisine to Coppell
Phantom Kitchen opened in Coppell in October. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Phantom Kitchen opened in October. It is located in Coppell at 110 W. Sandy Lake Road, Ste. 104. Phantom Kitchen is an Asian fusion, takeout-only restaurant. Its menu items include a variety of bowls, hibachi-style fried rice and drinks. 469-968-8003.
Nonprofit Call a Ride of Southlake's efforts are fueled by volunteers
Norma Cruz (right) is dropped off at the Southlake Senior Center for her flower-arranging class by longtime driver and CARS Board Member Patti Brayton. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Erik Phelps, executive director of Call a Ride of Southlake, or CARS, said the nonprofit organization was formed in 1999 when a group...
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco
Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
Chicken N Pickle to bring sports bar, outdoor yard games to Grapevine
Pickleball is a paddle sport played among two to four players across a net. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Chicken N Pickle’s Grapevine location is getting closer to opening. General Manager Tony Polichino said the Grapevine location is aiming to open Jan. 17. He said this opening date is dependent on...
Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco
Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
New restaurants, concepts to come to Flower Mound's River Walk
Existing restaurants, including Scout and Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, will continue to operate until the new concepts replace them. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact) Five new restaurants are slated to open at Flower Mound’s River Walk. The dining district, which is now renamed River Walk Social, will be launching five...
New Jamba location opens in west Frisco
A new Jamba has opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Fresh juice and smoothie retailer Jamba opened a new location in Frisco in late November. The new store is located at 6828 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500. Menu items at Jamba include iced beverages, smoothies, bowls, breakfast sandwiches, fresh juice and more. The company was founded in 1990 out of California. 214-308-9201. https://locations.jamba.com/tx/frisco/6828-stonebrook-parkway.
Chillicious Thai expands to Coppell
Chillicious Thai opened in Coppell on Nov. 30. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Chillicious Thai celebrated the grand opening of its second restaurant Nov. 30. The restaurant is in Coppell at 120 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 150. It is family owned and specializes in Thai and Lao cuisine. Chillicious Thai also has a restaurant in Flower Mound. 469-293-8209.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen brings Asian-Inspired dishes to Greenville Avenue in Dallas
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened a new Dallas location at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened Nov. 19 at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119, Dallas. Founded in 2000, the Irving-based fast-casual restaurant concept serves up a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. The new Greenville location offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and contactless curbside pickup. Pei Wei has more than 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. 214-660-5858. www.peiwei.com/texas/290-greenville-avenue.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
Improvements coming to rail crossing in Grapevine
TEXRail train going by Harvest Hall in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Grapevine City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Trinity Metro for improvements to the rail crossing on Main Street at its Nov. 15 meeting. During the 2021 holiday season, vehicle traffic on Grapevine’s Main Street interfered with the TEXRail...
