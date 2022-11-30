ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TeaLatte Bar unveils grand opening date for location near Richardson

TeaLatte Bar is planning to open Dec. 17 at 7517 Campbell Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Tea Latte Bar is planning to open Dec. 17 near Richardson at the corner of North Coit Road and Campbell Road. The coffee shop will be located at 7517 Campbell Road, Dallas. Originating in Hawaii, TeaLatte Bar offers brewed-to-order drinks, including organic coffee and boba tea. The company has five other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to its website. www.tealattebarrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rockin’ Taco & Tex Mex has closed in downtown Frisco

Rockin' Taco & Tex Mex has closed in downtown Frisco. (Community Impact staff photo) After conducting business in Frisco for more than five years, Rockin’ Taco & Tex Mex in Frisco has closed its location at 6890 Main St., Ste. D, in downtown. Its last day was Oct. 22, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Calls to the restaurant and emails sent were not returned. In addition to its signature tacos, the restaurant featured several different Tex-Mex dishes, such as flautas, chimichangas, nachos and burritos, with musically themed names. www.rockintacofrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano

The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B launches brand shop at Frisco location

H-E-B launched an official brand shop Dec. 6 at its store in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Starting Dec. 6, customers can find exclusive H-E-B-branded merchandise at the Frisco store, located at 4800 Main St. The H-E-B Brand Shop, which will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature about 60 different H-E-B-themed items, including T-shirts, socks, coffee mugs and shoes, according to a news release. Items from the brand shop will be available for purchase in the store, or via curbside or home delivery. H-E-B launched the brand shop in Kerrville last month in honor of the company’s 117th anniversary and plans to open more shops across the state. 469-473-4419.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake

The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frost Bank Financial Center in west Frisco to open in December

The Frisco location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) A new Frost Bank located at 7101 Warren Parkway in Frisco is slated to open Dec. 27, according to a company spokesperson. The Frisco-Warren Parkway Financial Center is part of Frost Bank’s expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with 29 new locations. The Frisco location will be a stand-alone building that features a drive-thru and will offer services for banking, investments and insurance, according to its website. 214-515-4900. https://locations.frostbank.com/frisco/7101-warren-parkway.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New brunch spot opens in west Frisco

Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco

Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Jamba location opens in west Frisco

A new Jamba has opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Fresh juice and smoothie retailer Jamba opened a new location in Frisco in late November. The new store is located at 6828 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500. Menu items at Jamba include iced beverages, smoothies, bowls, breakfast sandwiches, fresh juice and more. The company was founded in 1990 out of California. 214-308-9201. https://locations.jamba.com/tx/frisco/6828-stonebrook-parkway.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chillicious Thai expands to Coppell

Chillicious Thai opened in Coppell on Nov. 30. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Chillicious Thai celebrated the grand opening of its second restaurant Nov. 30. The restaurant is in Coppell at 120 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 150. It is family owned and specializes in Thai and Lao cuisine. Chillicious Thai also has a restaurant in Flower Mound. 469-293-8209.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen brings Asian-Inspired dishes to Greenville Avenue in Dallas

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened a new Dallas location at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen opened Nov. 19 at 6119 Greenville Ave., Ste. 6119, Dallas. Founded in 2000, the Irving-based fast-casual restaurant concept serves up a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. The new Greenville location offers dine-in, takeout, delivery and contactless curbside pickup. Pei Wei has more than 20 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. 214-660-5858. www.peiwei.com/texas/290-greenville-avenue.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
