Column: Musk bought Twitter to rein in democracy

“The greatest tyrannies are always perpetuated in the name of the noblest of causes. Principles make us great, not a person.” — Thomas Paine, “Common Sense,” 1775

Elon Musk announced that his $44 billion purchase of Twitter would allow Donald Trump to once again post on Twitter his lies and vitriol, litanies of victimhood and diatribes about election denial.

Musk said he bought Twitter to promote free speech, but his version of free speech is allowing liars to vomit their lies and sedition on the social media site.

Twitter is international, and therefore is a powerful force — for good or evil. “Twitter is democratic politics from the ground up. That’s why Musk hates it,” says Helaine Olen, writing in The Washington Post. “Elon Musk has always had contempt for democratic politics. We’re witnessing a democratic abomination injure democratic politics, because democratic politics is the only thing that can keep him in check.” Olen believes ending Twitter’s role in democracy is why Musk bought it.

Musk immediately laid off half the Twitter workforce, and thousands quit because he said that he would allow Trump and other haters to post on the site. He also is requiring Twitter workers to work longer hours for the same pay. Critical teams that manage Twitter’s core systems resigned, leaving no one to run the system. “You cannot run Twitter without this team,” a departing employee said. Reporters for The Verge, a technology news website, say that “multiple critical teams inside Twitter have now completely or almost completely resigned.” They are standing up for principles. Jake Johnson, writing for Common Dreams, says Twitter is on the verge of collapse.

The answer to why Musk paid billions more for Twitter than it’s worth, says John Stoehr, “is that he believes Twitter can be used as a weapon to silence other points of view.” Musk was born into power and privilege in South Africa and grew up under apartheid. His parents gave him access to great wealth, and he immediately “began to deprive other people (of) political equality,” says Storer, writing for Raw Story.

Before Twitter, Democratic politics was a nuisance but it didn’t threaten privileged white men, who could say whatever they wanted without fear of being held responsible. But with Twitter, anyone — Black, LGBTQ-plus and women — could hold them to account. Musk bought Twitter to shut them up, because Twitter made the powerful powerless. Powerlessness is a grievous injury to the rich and powerful.

Musk sees himself as a hero to the rich, but his plan for success relies upon the willingness of other rich and powerful white men to support his platform of grievance. It’s too soon to say Twitter is done, but whatever form it finally takes under Musk will likely be a restoration of the “natural order of things,” which means white political elites can do or say anything they want and the rest of us just have to put up with it.

No one knows what happens next. Advertisers have quit Twitter in droves. If Twitter’s system engineers don’t return, the system will run until it hits a snag, and then it will collapse. If democracy-supporting companies refuse to return to a hate-and-lie-for-profit Twitter, or if users desert the platform altogether, Musk will probably sell it to the highest bidder. But any new bidder who has the funds to purchase the company, unless it is a consortium or the federal government, will likely be another my-way-or-the-highway billionaire.

Giving Trump and other election deniers a bully pulpit on Twitter leads to more destabilizing rhetoric. That will no doubt ramp up now that Trump has announced a third campaign for president and Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the disgraced former president for trying to overturn an election and obstruction of justice in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has extensive experience prosecuting crimes of immense criminal and international importance. He is a long-time prosecutor of high-profile cases, a war-crimes prosecutor for the Special Court in the Hague, and a former chief of the Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice. He is eminently qualified to serve in the role of special counsel.

Attorneys who know Jack Smith and his work are roundly convinced this was a good move by Garland. Appointing a special counsel to work full time with “laser-like” focus on Trump’s crimes will free up Garland to deal with the day-to-day work of the DOJ.

And it blunts accusations by Trump that this is a political “witch hunt.”

Martha Johnson is resident of Elizabeth City.