On today's newscast: Colorado's Republican Party has until early February to find a replacement for State Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale, local ski icon Klaus Obermeyer turned 103 on Friday, Aspen is looking for feedback on its draft water efficiency plan, healthcare providers are expanding abortion services in Colorado in response to an influx of patients, the Biden Administration announced several justice initiatives in indigenous communities aimed at the crisis of missing and murdered people, and more.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO