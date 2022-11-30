Read full article on original website
Monday, December 5
On today's newscast: Colorado's Republican Party has until early February to find a replacement for State Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale, local ski icon Klaus Obermeyer turned 103 on Friday, Aspen is looking for feedback on its draft water efficiency plan, healthcare providers are expanding abortion services in Colorado in response to an influx of patients, the Biden Administration announced several justice initiatives in indigenous communities aimed at the crisis of missing and murdered people, and more.
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods has gone quiet. Mary Norbert Korte has died. She spent five decades living in a cabin among the trees she sought to protect, typing out her poems on a manual typewriter. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY NORBERT...
