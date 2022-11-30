Read full article on original website
Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
Anthony Bowens On Coming Out As Gay, Says He Thought His Career Would Be Over
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens recently appeared on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend, where The Acclaimed member discussed his decision to come out as gay, one that he admits was scary because he thoughts his career would be over. Check out Bowens touching statements on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE House Show Results from Petersburg, VA 12/4/2022
Thanks to Paul Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Petersburg, Virginia at the VSU Multipurpose Center:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor.
Tony Khan Says Using ROH Talents On AEW Rampage Has Helped Sell ROH PPVs, How He Barely Uses ROH Talents On Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the Battlegrounds podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, as well as hype up this weekend’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view from Arlington, Texas. Check out highlights from Khan’s chat below. Says Dynamite has basically been free of ROH,...
WWE’s Naomi and AEW’s Jade Cargill Celebrate Their New Friendship After NBA Game
WWE’s Naomi and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have formed a friendship. Naomi and Cargill spent some time together at last night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Both women celebrated the new friendship on social media, which led to a few viral posts seen below.
Vickie Guerrero Says She Would Love To Do More As A Manager In AEW, Wants To Play Cougar Role
The legendary Vickie Guerrero recently joined Pro Wrestling Illustrated for a conversation about her illustrious career, including her thoughts on being a manger in AEW, how she wishes she could be doing more, and how she wants to play a cougar type role for the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Reportedly Being Held Outside of Orlando
Vengeance Day is reportedly returning to WWE NXT. A new report from PWInsider notes that the first NXT Premium Live Event of 2023 will be Vengeance Day. The event is currently scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, which seats more than 19,000 people. WWE...
Billie Starkz Discusses What Her Main Goal Is On The Indies
Fightful recently conducted an interview with Billie Starkz, who spoke with the publication about a wide range of topics, most notably what she hopes to achieve while grinding it out on the independent wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below. Says her goal is to make a full-time living...
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania
Rapper Bad Bunny stole the show at WWE WrestleMania 37 with an outstanding performance in a tag team match. The Miz and John Morrison were defeated by Bunny and Priest. In a video that was uploaded to WWE’s TikTok account, Priest discussed his initial feelings after learning that he would be teaming with the rap star:
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series First-Round Match: Bully Ray (Team Great) vs. Odinson (Team Fixers) Champions Series First-Round Match: EC3 (Team Tyrus) vs....
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Bring Honor Back To ROH By Dethroning Chris Jericho At Final Battle
AEW superstar Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News to hype his showdown with Chris Jericho at this Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, where the Swiss-Superman will be challenging The Ocho for the ROH world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Commends Jericho on...
Claudio Castagnoli Addresses Reports That William Regal Is Leaving AEW: “We Have To Wait and See”
AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how the Swiss-Superman feels after hearing reports that his mentor, William Regal, is leaving AEW and headed back to WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
EC3 Names Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
The Nexus, a group of NXT “rookies” that included wrestlers like Wade Barrett, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Bray Wyatt, was the focus of a notable storyline due to John Cena’s interest in the WWE NXT developmental brand. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3...
MLW’s Richard Holliday Reveals Battle with Cancer
Top MLW star Richard Holliday (Joe Zimbardi) is currently battling cancer. Holliday spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and revealed that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma Stage 4. “It’s been a whirlwind,” Holliday said. “You never expect this will happen to you. I took...
WWE NXT Opener Revealed for Tomorrow Night, Updated Card
The Wild Card match for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge will open tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The Wild Card match will see Von Wagner, Axiom and Andre Chase compete to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will open tomorrow’s broadcast.
Dalton Castle and The Boys, Brian Cage, More Set for Tonight’s AEW Dark
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Dark will feature ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys in non-title action, while Brian Cage represents the men’s division, and Athena is in action for the women’s division. These AEW Dark matches...
