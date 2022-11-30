ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Grew ‘Closer’ on Work Trips, Were Trying to Keep Relationship ‘A Secret’

By Sarah Hearon
 6 days ago

Getting close off the air. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ’ reported relationship “blossomed from a close friendship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly .

T.J. Holmes and Wife Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship Timeline

“They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the insider says.

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, when Daily Mail published several sets of photos from their various outings in recent weeks. In one pic, they were seen cozying up at a bar and in another snap, he playfully put his hand on her behind. The twosome had previously documented work outings via Instagram, training for a marathon together in the spring and visiting London for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The source adds, “They have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce.”

Robach, who also cohosts 20/20, and Holmes have been working together on GMA3: What You Need to Know since fall 2020 . They were both married when they became fixtures on Good Morning America’s third hour. After the pictures surfaced , both TV personalities deleted their respective Instagram accounts . They have yet to publicly comment on the nature of their relationship. ( Us Weekly has reached out.)

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline

Robach, for her part, wed Andrew Shue in 2010 and became a stepmother to his three sons — Nate (born in 1997), Aidan (born in 1999) and Wyatt (born in 2004) — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. The Melrose Place actor subsequently became a stepfather to Robach’s daughters — Ava (born in 2002) and Analise (born in 2006) — with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

“At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” Shue exclusively told Us in 2017.

Robach added at the time that their union can be “described as the Brady Bunch " by their inner circle. "We don’t have an Alice,” she quipped. “That’s my biggest complaint.”

All the Drama! The Biggest Controversies, Feuds in Talk Show History

Prior to deleting her social media profile, fans noticed Robach hadn’t shared a photo with Shue since July when they traveled to Greece together.

Holmes, for his part, married attorney Marilee Fiebig in March 2010. Their daughter, Sabine, was born in January 2013. He is also the father of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson .

The former CNN correspondent sparked speculation that there were troubles in his marriage earlier this year when he shared a quote that read: “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.”

Flor Franco
5d ago

why not? if the romance doesn't interfere with their job...how many romances we see on tv...is not new...let people be happy on their own way....this rules on big companies is a lie...how many workers need yo act like nothing is going on..double moral

Related
Page Six

Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors

“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at ‘GMA’ ‘as a couple’: They’re ‘fine’

see also Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair New pictures show Robach and Holmes cozying up to each... Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrived at ABC headquarters together to tape “GMA 3” as if “nothing happened” despite news of their alleged affair breaking, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the source claims. As Page Six reported, Robach and Holmes began...
DoYouRemember?

Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
Popculture

Who is T.J. Holmes' Wife, Marilee Fiebig?

Amid questions surrounding Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's secret six-month romance, many are wondering whether they left their respective spouses for their new love. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig wed in 2010, but sources told Entertainment Tonight they split before news of his and Robach's relationship became public via an expose from Daily Mail. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed a daughter named Sabine in Jan. 2013. He has two daughters from a previous marriage.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Had His 11th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

