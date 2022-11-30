ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths in Country Music: Jake Flint, Naomi Judd and More

By Julia Emmanuele
 6 days ago
Gone, but not forgotten. The country music world has lost many of their biggest and brightest stars, from Naomi Judd to Loretta Lynn over the years.

The Judds singer's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd , r evealed that their mother died in April 2022 at the age of 76, after a long battle with depression. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness ,” the sisters shared in a statement via Twitter. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi's death was especially tragic as it came just one day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame . “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today," Ashley told the crowd at the emotional induction ceremony.

The "No One Else On Earth" singer — who announced one month later that she will continue on with the Judds' planned reunion tour — held back tears during the heartbreaking event. “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most," Wynonna said at the time. " I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken , and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed. ... Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do .”

Ashley later confirmed that Naomi died by suicide while discussing the tragic loss. “She used a weapon … my mother used a firearm,” the Heat star said on Good Morning America in May 2022. “So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

She continued: “When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important to be clear and make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real. It lies, it’s savage. My mother, our mother, couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the Country Hall of Fame by her peers. I mean, that is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her. … The lie that the disease told her was so convincing . … [The lie] that you’re not enough, the lie that you’re not loved, that you’re not worthy. Her brain hurt. It physically hurt."

Six months later, the music industry lost another icon when Lynn died at the age of 90. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning , October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, [Tennessee],” the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer's family wrote via Twitter at the time. “The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve."

Shortly before her death, Lynn celebrated her 60th anniversary as a member of the Grand Old Opry. "This coal miner’s daughter gave voice to a generation, singing what no one wanted to talk about and saying what no one wanted to think about,” former President Barack Obama said at the September 2022 medal ceremony. “And now, over 50 years after she cut her first record ... Loretta Lynn still reigns as the rule-breaking, record-setting queen of country music."

After news of the songwriter's death broke in October 2022, stars like Kacey Musgraves , Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire paid tribute to Lynn via social media. "[My] Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other," the Big Sky star wrote via Instagram in October. "Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal."

McEntire continued: " I always did and I always will love Loretta . She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

Keep scrolling to see more of the saddest and most shocking country music deaths:

