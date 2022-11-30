Read full article on original website
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety ReportWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
West Terre Haute - Town Council - Meeting Minutes - November 14, 2022, 6:00 pmWynLinWest Terre Haute, IN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘hungry to see more,’ prepares for Eastern IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
WTHI
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
WTHI
Christmas in the Park continues with the Reindeer Romp
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - (WTHI) The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club hosts the Reindeer Romp during Christmas in the Park each year. There was a 5K or 3K run/walk race option for adults and youth. Children were encouraged to run/walk in the half mile Reindeer Romp. Half of the proceeds...
14news.com
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
WTHI
Repairs on State Road 71 begin this week
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in Vermillion County this week, this is a traffic alert you will want to know!. Starting on Monday, December 5, State Road 71 just west of the Little Vermillion Bridge will be closed. This is for repairs of washed-out areas and...
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
WTHI
You could board a train with Santa, find out how
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus passed through the town of Dugger in Indiana on Saturday, and he was riding in style!. Hundreds of folks lined Main Street waiting for his arrival! He was on board a decked-out Indiana Railroad train. Children and adults got to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
WCIA
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
WTHI
One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
WTHI
The Terre Haute Children's Museum is set to turn into a Gingerbread Construction Zone - here's how you can get involved
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is inviting you to an afternoon of holiday fun. It's hosting the annual Gingerbread House Construction Zone. This is the second year of the event. Families can create a tasty gingerbread house with icing, candy, and other treats. The houses...
Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
wamwamfm.com
Sara Lane Eads
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
WTHI
Gas prices are down (on average) 77 cents compared to this time last month
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas is staying down for now, with the average price well under $4. Gas prices in Indiana have fallen 22 cents in the last week. That makes the average cost for gas 77 cents cheaper than this time last month. Right now, gas...
Woman dies after being hit by train at Sullivan County railroad crossing
A woman died after being struck by a train while walking across the tracks late Sunday in Sullivan County, police say.
wamwamfm.com
Ryan K. Robinson
Ryan K. Robinson 45 of Carbondale, IL went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Ryan was born on December 8, 1976 in Washington, IN to Eldon Robinson and Ruth Knebel. Ryan enjoyed; nature, riding his bike,music, walking, and being outdoors. Those left to mourn the loss of...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
WTHI
"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs. Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring. Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas. Cars...
WTHI
High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause
High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause. High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause. Miss. Haylee Barillas' Spanish class kicked off a shoe drive fundraiser at Dugger Union Community Schools this weekend.
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
