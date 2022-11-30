ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, IL

WTHI

Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut

SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Christmas in the Park continues with the Reindeer Romp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - (WTHI) The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club hosts the Reindeer Romp during Christmas in the Park each year. There was a 5K or 3K run/walk race option for adults and youth. Children were encouraged to run/walk in the half mile Reindeer Romp. Half of the proceeds...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Repairs on State Road 71 begin this week

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in Vermillion County this week, this is a traffic alert you will want to know!. Starting on Monday, December 5, State Road 71 just west of the Little Vermillion Bridge will be closed. This is for repairs of washed-out areas and...
WTHI

Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
BICKNELL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

You could board a train with Santa, find out how

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus passed through the town of Dugger in Indiana on Saturday, and he was riding in style!. Hundreds of folks lined Main Street waiting for his arrival! He was on board a decked-out Indiana Railroad train. Children and adults got to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
DUGGER, IN
WCIA

Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

One dead in an accident involving a train in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal accident involving a train in Sullivan County. It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Mill Street and Interurban Road. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 two people were near the tracks, a man and a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Large fire breaks out in Champaign, heavy smoke reported blocks away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A large fire broke out Saturday evening in Champaign just before 9 p.m. The fire occurred at 112 E. Hill Street in Champaign, according to Randy Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Champaign. Officials say the fire began in a large detached garage fire at the address. It then […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wamwamfm.com

Sara Lane Eads

Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
wamwamfm.com

Ryan K. Robinson

Ryan K. Robinson 45 of Carbondale, IL went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Ryan was born on December 8, 1976 in Washington, IN to Eldon Robinson and Ruth Knebel. Ryan enjoyed; nature, riding his bike,music, walking, and being outdoors. Those left to mourn the loss of...
CARBONDALE, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)

Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

