UPDATE (Dec. 5, 2022): Two people were charged last week in connection with last month's shooting death of a Rochester man on Norton Street. Jerrod Dozier, 33, and Jessica Maynard, 29, were each charged last week with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with the fatal shooting of Terry Howard Jr. of Rochester, who was struck by multiple bullets while a front seat passenger in a car that pulled into a driveway on Norton Street on Nov. 12, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO