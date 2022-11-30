Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
New Sikeston coach instilling his philosophy on/off the court
KENNETT – Vaughn Shephard has known success in athletics throughout his life. He was a three-sport standout at New Madrid County Central, and has coached girl’s basketball at Sikeston, and boy’s at Scott County Central. As an athlete, he played semi-professional football, so, his mission in his first season of guiding the Sikeston High School girl’s basketball program is to instill the right mindset within his student-athletes.
semoball.com
'So many weapons': Cape Central defeats Sikeston in championship of De Soto Tournament
DE SOTO, Mo. – The Cape Central Tigers have come into this season with high expectations after returning the bulk of last year’s quarterfinal team as well as the addition of some new faces this season. At least so far, the Tigers have lived up to those expectations...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
KFVS12
Kennett Fire Dept. mourns loss of Captain
Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, recommends reading 'Demon Copperhead, 'In the Wild Light' and 'Navigating Early for December. Dozens came out Hayti's Christmas lighting ceremony held on the square Thursday night, Dec. 1. Diederich sworn in as new Williamson County Sheriff. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:30...
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
KFVS12
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
kzimksim.com
Fire destroys home in Portageville
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Portageville Fire Department was dispatched for a residential fire on County Highway 315, north of Portageville. Engine 1 responded and while en route observed heavy black smoke from miles away. A second alarm was called in to dispatch bringing an additional engine and tanker support from Marston. At the scene, firefighters found a single story home with heavy fire through the roof. Once the fire was under control, crews were able to get inside to extinguish hot spots. The home was considered a total loss. Assisting the Portageville Fire Department were the Portageville Police, Marston Fire Department, and New Madrid County Ambulance District. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash
(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/5
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash leaves Nevada pair injured, facing charges
A crash in Graves County on Sunday sent two people to an out-of-state hospital. Authorities responded to the accident on US 45, just north of Water Valley. The occupants, 52-year-old Joel Alan White, and 32-year-old Alycia Adriana Sanchez, both of Nevada, said they were attempting to avoid a deer, causing them to overturn.
mayfield-messenger.com
I-69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton
Gov. Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes continuous improvement of Kentucky’s transportation system, announced that work will begin in December on a project to bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards, allowing Interstate Highway 69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet...
kbsi23.com
2 Poplar Bluff teachers named McDonald’s Outstanding Educators
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Poplar Bluff elementary teachers were named 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educators across a multi-state service area. Third grade teacher Ashley Blume of Oak Grove and Teresa Hefner, fifth grade teacher of Lake Road, were selected among 50 top educators, plus five grand prize winners, who were nominated via social media in September.
KFVS12
First Alert: Cold Sunday morning and day ahead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most parts of the Heartland woke up to another cold morning with temps below freezing. Meghan Smith says as we head into the afternoon we will see quiet and calm conditions with temps in the mid to upper 40′s but dropping back down into 30′s by this evening.
KFVS12
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call about a man breaking into a Cape Girardeau home leads to an arrest. Officers were called at 3:27 a.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 3500 block of Pheasant Cove Drive to a report of a weapon violation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Volunteers continue to rebuild homes after last year's deadly December tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY — Twenty-five homes in Mayfield have been renovated and are ready to move families in by Christmas Day. It's a program made in response to last year's devastating December tornadoes that ripped through Mayfield, and volunteers are continuing to contribute. From power tools to floor boards and...
wkms.org
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo nearly one year later
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
KFVS12
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. Firefighters were again called to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The fire had rekindled. Crews could be seen dousing...
Comments / 0