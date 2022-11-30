ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Love Is Blind’s SK Alagbada Denies Cheating on Raven Ross With Hannah Beth: ‘She Is Not My Ex’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 6 days ago

Sharing his side. Love Is Blind star SK Alagbada denies cheating on former fiancée Raven Ross with TikTok personality Hannah Beth Style, exclusively telling Life & Style that his relationship with Hannah was not official.

“All the allegations about me cheating are false,” SK, 34, tells Life & Style . “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

Which Couples From Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind' Season 3 Are Still Together?

Cheating allegations against SK first came to light on November 14 after another woman shared a since-deleted TikTok video of her conversations with the Netflix star after having met on the dating app Hinge, conversations SK claims “happened earlier this year.”

“A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship,” the Nigeria native tells Life & Style , adding that he and Raven “were not dating” at the time. “When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman.”

“The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again,” he says. “People don’t realize that.”

Days later, Hannah Beth took to the social media site to share her experience with the UC Berkeley student, calling him her “ex.”

Meet the Cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3: Photos, Ages, Jobs

“When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a fiancée from a reality show he did on Netflix, but then he tells you it’s all fake and for the [money],” she wrote across a since-deleted TikTok video of herself which she shared on November 19. The video was widely shared by other users across TikTok and Twitter.

Despite announcing they were back together during the season 3 reunion on November 9, SK and Raven, 29, ultimately split. The Pilates instructor shared the news via Instagram on November 20.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways . Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time,” she shared on her Story.

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us,” she continued. “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Hannah Beth Style did not immediately respond to Life & Style ’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Couple arrives at awards ceremony in NYC after Netflix trailer released– latest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy