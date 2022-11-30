Read full article on original website
Beardstown Memorial Therapy Clinic Closing Dec. 9
Memorial Therapy Clinic in Beardstown is set to close this Friday. The Cass County Star Gazette reports that letters were recently sent out to patients notifying them of the closure and that clinic was having difficulty recruiting staff to keep the location open. According to the report, the clinic, located...
Trial for Co-Founder of 2×4’s For Hope Pushed to January
The co-founder of an Adams County-based charity that builds homes for the at-risk veterans has had his trial for alleged theft pushed back to January. Muddy River News reports that 63 year old Mark Lawrence of Quincy appeared in Adams County Court this morning before Associate Judge Roger Thomson. Lawrence is charged with Class 1 felony theft, and Class 2 felony theft. If convicted of either felony, Lawrence faces 3 to 15 years in prison, along with fines and restitution costs.
No One Injured in Early Morning Jacksonville House Fire
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of fire showing on a home located at 715 North Diamond Street early Tuesday. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says one person was home at the time of the fire. “Fire crews were dispatched about 4:30 this morning. The first units on arrival found heavy fire involvement in a single-story residence. Basically, they initiated a transitional attack between defensive and then went offensive on it.
JBS USA Acquires Bushnell, IL-Based TriOak Foods
A global pork producer with local ties has purchased some local assets. JBS USA has reached an agreement to acquire some assets of a McDonough County pork and grain producer. The Journal Courier reports that JBS has come to an agreement with Bushnell-based TriOak Foods. Terms of the agreement have...
Errant Fire Leads to Jacksonville Fire Saving North Prairie Street Home
Jacksonville Police and Fire responded to a report of a structure fire late Saturday night. A call of a fire came in from the corner of Walnut Avenue and North Diamond at 10:27PM. Upon arrival, fire officials learned that the actual physical address was 995 North Prairie Street. Fire crews could see the rear side of the structure just perpendicular to the garage was on fire up to a short porch’s soffit.
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
