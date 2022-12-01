ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central Square closing learning gaps from the pandemic

By Callihan Marshall
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLr6u_0jT0Rs9z00

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Since the pandemic, some school districts have seen gaps in learning amongst some of their students, and Central Square School District is one of them.

Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, says they created a plan before the 2022-23 school year started to address some of the learning gaps. He says they’re seeing gaps in reading and foundational skills like socializing.

“We’re huge into literacy, so there are things during the pandemic that we weren’t able to do so if a teacher was wearing a mask it’s kind of hard to talk about awareness and fluency when they can’t see the mouth or the expression from their teacher,” said Colabufo.

He said that masks and learning virtually were contributors to this learning gap. Therefore, part of their plan was to hire seven teachers to help out in the classroom.

Colabufo and Assistant Superintendent, Erin Phillips, said these teachers help out more in the classroom and their third, fourth, and fifth graders are the ones who seem to be having the learning gaps.

Phillips says these students were in Kindergarten, first and second grade when the pandemic started, which are crucial years for learning.

“We are building their capacity to be able to teach the students these skills, we are providing training for all of our teachers right through middle school and some high school students, and we are changing the way we are servicing students in our AIS classes, we’ve got extra time in the day where they’re getting an extra piece of intervention time to close those gaps,” said Phillips.

Both Colabufo and Phillips say, they just want their students to be successful.

“My goal is to have 98 percent of them where they need to be by the time they leave elementary school, so they find a level of success both academically and socially.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
uticatangerine.com

Assistant Director of Admissions: Rayna Orsino

Rayna Orsino is the Assistant Director of Admissions here at Utica University. As an Assistant Director of Admissions, Orsino works closely with prospective students and families as they navigate through the college search/admission process. In this role she helps students to apply and enroll in Utica University. This includes actively recruiting students and reviewing applications.
Lite 98.7

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University Event Parking goes cashless on December 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Syracuse University Event Parking will go cashless starting on Tuesday, December 6. On the day of the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. All event parking in the future won’t require cash for parking. The […]
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award

OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local students help bring Holiday Nights at the Zoo to life

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Holiday Nights at the Zoo are back at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo giving visitors a chance to take in the wildlife at night while enjoying incredible light displays, rotating entertainment, and even visits from Santa! The unique, family-friendly experience was created with the help of local students from the ITC P-Tech […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dollar DeSTEMber Days presented by Micron opens today at The MOST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The MOST’s DeSTEMber month presented by Micron kicks off Thursday, December 1, in what will include a select number of “Dollar DeSTEMber Days.” DeSTEMber is a month-long celebration held in December that includes fun STEM activities on Thursdays and Fridays at a discounted admission of $1. Tickets for Dollar DeSTEMber days […]
westsidenewsny.com

Brown – MacMillan

Stephanie L. Brown and Ryan A. MacMillan were united in marriage October 8, 2022 at Three Brothers Winery in Geneva, NY. The bride is the daughter of Michael and Donna Brown of Churchville. The groom is the son of Keith and Beth MacMillan of Chili. The maid of honor was...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Onon. Co. new Health Commissioner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Andrew Donovan is joined on Newsmakers by the new Onondaga County Health Commissioner, Dr. Kathryn Anderson. What are some of the things first and foremost that she has been dealing with since coming to Onondaga County government from Upstate Medical Hospital?
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three restaurants fail their health inspections: November 13 to 19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 13 to November 19 Three food services failed their inspections: Alvord House Restaurant, 5 East Main Street, Marcellus Freedom of Espresso, 115 Solar Street, Syracuse Sweet N’ Salty, 1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Alvord […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

FM Schools District to offer mental health workshops: Schools prioritizing mental health

FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville Manlius School District is offering three virtual workshops focusing on mental health awareness and wellness to families beginning Monday, December 5. The district is hosting these virtual workshops as a part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its students wellness. Additionally, the district is offering “Mental Health Mondays” from […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Proposed NYS Thruway toll hikes to move forward

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The proposed toll hikes for the NYS Thruway are one step closer after the NYS Thruway Authority Board voted to move forward on Monday, December 5. If approved, E-ZPass rates will be increased by five percent on January 1, 2024, then another five percent on January 1, 2027. In addition, the […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Friday Night Fever: 12-2-2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here’s a roundup of area high school sports scores from games covered by NewsChannel 9 on Friday, December 2. The video highlights can be found in the player above. Henninger – 53Bishop Ludden – 45 West Genesee – 77Jamesville-DeWitt – 51 Chittenango – 72CBA – 71 Central Square – 58Massena – […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy