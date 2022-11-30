ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Floyd Mayweather Spends Millions On Art Pieces At Art Basel

By @JustInMyView
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjoKO_0jT00Rjc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyOeA_0jT00Rjc00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We know art can get expensive, but Floyd Mayweather just showed out how about a dozen pieces of work can cost over $3 million.The former boxing champ hit up Art Basel in Miami with his billionaire friend Robert Smith for some new decor, with the two of them shelving out some major cash. Smith is also an investor in Floyd’s “The GOAT” docuseries.

Reports say Floyd purchased ten pieces from the festival and may be returning again this week to pick up more.

The infamous South Florida art show routinely brings in major entertainers and athletes from around the world, with TMZ reporting “stars like Leonardo DiCaprio , Martha Stewart , Amar’e Stoudemire and Sylvester Stallone were in the building.”

We're sure it's probably a lot less than this, but what's the most money you've ever spent on art or something for your house?



Comments / 0

 

