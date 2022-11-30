Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences makes special occasions memorable in Georgetown area
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences curates and decorates specials events for Georgetown-area residents. (Courtesy of Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences) Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences opened for business in October. Serving Georgetown and the surrounding area, owner Purity Kimani helps make special occasions unique and memorable by offering luxury bubble picnics, personalized hotel decorations and customized gifting. The business has no physical location. 737-285-9726. www.theevibrancy.com.
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park marks 10 years of business
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park on East Whitestone Boulevard celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Cedar Park location of Roosters Men’s Grooming Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12, according to owner Michael McHenry. The business—located at 1400 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park—offers...
The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children
The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
Leander shop Drifted Cycles brings bike community together
Brent Skidmore and his wife, Stephanie, are the owners of Drifted Cycles. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Brent Skidmore, owner of Drifted Cycles, opened Leander’s first and only bicycle shop in late March. Previously, Skidmore worked in the oil industry, and his wife, Stephanie, worked as a dental office manager. After...
Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department to host day camps during holiday break
The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department offers a plethora of youth programming year round. (Community Impact staff) With Georgetown ISD campuses closing for the holiday break Dec. 19-Jan. 3, the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of day camps for students to attend while out of school.
Snapology of Leander now offering STEM, robotics, LEGO classes for children of various ages
Snapology of Leander is a mobile-based franchise serving children of various ages in multiple areas of Williamson County. (Courtesy Pexels) Snapology of Leander, a mobile-based kids enrichment franchise that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts, launched in Williamson County during the first week of October. Instructors...
Rollo Insurance now offering variety of coverage options out of Round Rock office
Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. Rollo Insurance offers a variety of insurance options for homeowners, auto, business and commercial insurance, life insurance, auto insurance and farm insurance. 979-774-2800. www.rolloinsurance.com.
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway
Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
Growing semiconductor industry solidifies Central Texas' status as 'Silicon Hills'
The Central Texas region is seeing a growth in chipmakers who produce semiconductor chips that have a range of consumer, government and telecommunications uses and can be found in everything from toasters and cell phones to vehicles. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After a year that has seen a national increase in...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Speedy Stop now serving up gasoline, car washes and more in Buda
Speedy Stop opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Speedy Stop location opened Dec. 1 at 5065 Royston Road, Buda. The location closed in October 2021 and was torn down to make way for a larger facility, as previously reported by Community Impact. The...
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023
Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
Hickory Farms in San Marcos offers gift baskets of meat, cheese, wine and more
Hickory Farms is now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Hickory Farms opened a new location in late November at 1020 Center Point Road, Ste. 108, San Marcos. The new store sells a collection of curated gift baskets and gift boxes specializing in different appetites, such as meat and cheese, wine, chocolate and more. Sets range from small assortments at around $30 to larger collections that cost more than $100. 737-266-5259. www.hickoryfarms.com.
Frosties now serving up daiquiris to go in Hutto
Frosties held its grand opening Dec. 5. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) After facing several delays, locally owned restaurant Frosties officially opened for business Dec. 5 at 117 East St., Ste. 150, Hutto. Frosties specializes in frozen daiquiris, which customers can take to go or enjoy at the restaurant's indoor seating and patio area. 512-642-6237. www.facebook.com/frosties2go.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar celebrates another holiday season
Blue Genie Art Bazaar is located on Airport Boulevard. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Since the year 2000, the opening of Blue Genie Art Bazaar has signified the beginning of the holiday season in Austin. Located in an Airport Boulevard warehouse space, the market runs from mid-November through Christmas Eve every year, offering gifts made by talented local artists and crafters from across Austin and the surrounding area.
Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock
Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
7 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto
The Victory Tap held a soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened or are coming soon to the Pflugerville and Hutto areas. The following non-comprehensive list includes eateries, a bar and a department store. NOW OPEN. Junk removal franchise...
Dual-brand Jamba/Auntie Anne’s store now offering pretzels, smoothies in Cedar Park
The Jamba and Auntie Anne's location in Cedar Park will have full menus and feature a drive-thru. (Courtesy Jamba) A dual brand location of Jamba and Auntie Anne’s opened in Cedar Park on Oct. 27. The location offers Auntie Anne’s menu of pretzels and lemonade in addition to Jamba’s...
MesaRx Pharmacy providing advanced medical solutions, free delivery in Northwest Austin
Mesa Pharmacy is located between Galaxy Cafe and Third Coast martial arts in a stip mall and provides advanced medical solutions along with prescription medicine. (Courtesy MesaRx Pharmacy) MesaRx Pharmacy on Mesa Drive near the intersection of Steck Avenue opened its doors Oct. 12 at 8127 Mesa Drive, Ste. B205,...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0