Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences makes special occasions memorable in Georgetown area

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences curates and decorates specials events for Georgetown-area residents. (Courtesy of Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences) Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences opened for business in October. Serving Georgetown and the surrounding area, owner Purity Kimani helps make special occasions unique and memorable by offering luxury bubble picnics, personalized hotel decorations and customized gifting. The business has no physical location. 737-285-9726. www.theevibrancy.com.
The Little Gym now serving Round Rock-area children

The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Little Gym opened in mid-October at 3203 S. I-35, Ste. 590. The children's gym offers classes, parties and camps for children ages 4 months-12 years old. 512-522-4539. www.thelittlegym.com/roundrockTX. Brooke Sjoberg is...
Snapology of Leander now offering STEM, robotics, LEGO classes for children of various ages

Snapology of Leander is a mobile-based franchise serving children of various ages in multiple areas of Williamson County. (Courtesy Pexels) Snapology of Leander, a mobile-based kids enrichment franchise that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts, launched in Williamson County during the first week of October. Instructors...
Rollo Insurance now offering variety of coverage options out of Round Rock office

Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Rollo Insurance opened its Round Rock office at 600 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. 603, on Nov. 4. Rollo Insurance offers a variety of insurance options for homeowners, auto, business and commercial insurance, life insurance, auto insurance and farm insurance. 979-774-2800. www.rolloinsurance.com.
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway

Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023

Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Hickory Farms in San Marcos offers gift baskets of meat, cheese, wine and more

Hickory Farms is now open at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Hickory Farms opened a new location in late November at 1020 Center Point Road, Ste. 108, San Marcos. The new store sells a collection of curated gift baskets and gift boxes specializing in different appetites, such as meat and cheese, wine, chocolate and more. Sets range from small assortments at around $30 to larger collections that cost more than $100. 737-266-5259. www.hickoryfarms.com.
Frosties now serving up daiquiris to go in Hutto

Frosties held its grand opening Dec. 5. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) After facing several delays, locally owned restaurant Frosties officially opened for business Dec. 5 at 117 East St., Ste. 150, Hutto. Frosties specializes in frozen daiquiris, which customers can take to go or enjoy at the restaurant's indoor seating and patio area. 512-642-6237. www.facebook.com/frosties2go.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar celebrates another holiday season

Blue Genie Art Bazaar is located on Airport Boulevard. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Since the year 2000, the opening of Blue Genie Art Bazaar has signified the beginning of the holiday season in Austin. Located in an Airport Boulevard warehouse space, the market runs from mid-November through Christmas Eve every year, offering gifts made by talented local artists and crafters from across Austin and the surrounding area.
Mojo Coffee now serving variety of beverages in Round Rock

Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Mojo Coffee held the grand opening of its Round Rock location Nov. 17. The Texas-based coffee chain, located at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 100, offers specialty coffee beverages, smoothies, tea and lemonade as well as branded merchandise, such as T-shirts and coffee mugs. The coffee chain has locations in Marble Falls, Liberty Hill, Lampasas and Austin. 737-308-4627. www.mojodrivethru.com.
