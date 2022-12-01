Helen Gym announces she's running for Mayor of Philadelphia

Former Philadelphia Councilmember Helen Gym has announced she's running for mayor.

Gym, a Democrat, made the announcement Wednesday at William Way Community Center.

"We will save this City and our young people from the violence that threatens every part of our lives. With your help, it's time to elect a real fighter to protect the city we call home. And that's why I'm announcing my run for Mayor of Philadelphia," she said.

Gym, who was first seated on City Council in 2016, stepped down Tuesday so she could run for office.

The City Charter requires any elected official seeking a different office to resign from the one they currently hold.

Gym joins a growing list of candidates vying to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney.

Other Democratic candidates include Allan Domb, Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Rebecca Rhynhart, Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Jeff Brown and James DeLeon.

John Kennedy, a political analyst from West Chester University, says this will be a race to watch.

"Whenever you have large fields like this, it's going to be a free for all. It's going to be tooth and nail, battling it out again for the same voters," said Kennedy.

The Democratic and Republican primaries will be on May 16, 2023.

So far, no Republican has added their name to the race for mayor.