Portland, OR

Derrick Muehe
5d ago

I agree with these people downtown Portland is nothing but a toxic dump for homeless people it looks like a refugee camp down there nobody is safe down there I was down there for 9 months I was in Oregon for 9 months and I would I refuse to go to downtown Portland at places disgusting the politicians are idiots they need to do something and do it fast it's not safe there

8
Warren Kemper
5d ago

Nope. As long as we have the DemoncRats I'm control, nothing will ever change. They are getting what they want which is control over everything and everyone. Divide and conquer.

8
Debra Elizabeth Herrington
5d ago

🤣🤣🤣trust is something you earn! Wheeler hasn't earned anything. the reason why we have homeless in tents instead of home's is because Wheeler decided putting the homeless in the tents in the first place. and not emitting the city approved the homeless living in tents in the first place and wasted all that money just to sweep them down the streets and throwing those tents and tarps away. starting the whole mess over again.

6
 

