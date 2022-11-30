Cousin of the Woodburn High School junior who was killed by a train sets up GoFundMe pageA GoFundMe page for the family of Jesus Garcia Santiago, a 17-year-old Woodburn High School student who was hit and killed by a train Friday, has been established by his cousin, Nayelly Gonzalez, at https://gofund.me/5951cde8. Gonzalez wrote: "Yesterday my family got the worst news anyone would dread to hear. My cousin who I saw like a brother had passed away. My little brother who just turned 17 last month, who still had lots to accomplish in life was no longer with us. My parents who have the biggest heart brought my cousin from Mexico to Oregon when he was about 8 years old. They wanted to provide him with the resources and with the opportunity for him to prosper in life since Jesus came from a family with little to no resources." Click here to visit the page. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WOODBURN, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO