KNOE TV8

Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Park lights up with holiday spirit

Driving around in the car with friends and family has become a Christmas tradition for many families in and around Lincoln Parish. Lighting Up the Pines, an annual event held at Lincoln Parish Park, provided a drive-thru Christmas light show that all members of the family could enjoy, as well as unifying the community.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner […]
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Harbor Freight set to open Monroe store

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Monroe, LA. The new store will be located at 3158 Louisville Ave and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Christmas Along the Bayou in Tallulah on December 4

TALLULAH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas Along the Bayou will take over the town of Tallulah this Sunday, December 4. Enjoy a parade, a fireworks show, and much more! This year, 99-year-old WWII Veteran, Rufus Puckett, will be the Grand Marshal. Watch the video above for more on Sunday’s event.
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

I-20 driver arrested for second DWI

Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
TEXARKANA, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
MONROE, LA

