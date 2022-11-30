Read full article on original website
Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Park lights up with holiday spirit
Driving around in the car with friends and family has become a Christmas tradition for many families in and around Lincoln Parish. Lighting Up the Pines, an annual event held at Lincoln Parish Park, provided a drive-thru Christmas light show that all members of the family could enjoy, as well as unifying the community.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner […]
Harbor Freight set to open Monroe store
Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Monroe, LA. The new store will be located at 3158 Louisville Ave and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location,...
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
Overnight shooting takes place in Tallulah; deputies investigating incident
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that took place on Tampa Street in Tallulah, La. According to the Madison Journal, deputies confirmed the shooting and that no one was harmed during the incident on […]
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact...
West Monroe man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license
Cfficers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license.
Christmas Along the Bayou in Tallulah on December 4
TALLULAH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas Along the Bayou will take over the town of Tallulah this Sunday, December 4. Enjoy a parade, a fireworks show, and much more! This year, 99-year-old WWII Veteran, Rufus Puckett, will be the Grand Marshal. Watch the video above for more on Sunday’s event.
Area around Ross Dress For Less in Monroe deemed safe after possible bomb threat
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The suspicious package was deemed safe and is not a bomb. As of 3:30 p.m., law enforcement says the area is clear and there is no threat to the area at this time. Read the full story below:. BREAKING: Detective Matt Schmitz with Monroe Police...
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and has not yet deemed it non-explosive. […]
Franklin Parish man accused of assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses; jailed
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Francis Medical Center due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed that 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray was transported by the Monroe Police Department […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 15 bridge in Ouachita and Richland Parishes closed due to hole in the bridge
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Highway 15 bridge in Richland and Ouachita Parishes will be closed until further notice due to construction on the bridge. The bridge may be closed to repair a hole in the bridge for the remainder of the night.
I-20 driver arrested for second DWI
Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
Monroe police respond to multiple overdose deaths in short span of time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department said that they responded to four overdose deaths spanning from Dec. 1-Dec. 3, 2022. Officers said in a Facebook post that they believe the deaths to be related to fentanyl, and detectives are working toward tracking down the source of the drugs.
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
ULM to host Summer and Fall 2022 Commencement December 10 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum
MONROE, LA – The University of Louisiana Monroe will award diplomas to graduates at two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Both ceremonies will be held in Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The university will hold two separate ceremonies to honor the graduates of the four colleges:. 9:30 a.m. - The...
Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee […]
Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
