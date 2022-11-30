ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

10TV

Sheriff: Man fatally shot in Lancaster, brother charged with aggravated murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and his brother is in custody following a shooting in Lancaster Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Arter Road SW just after 1 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Matthew Enmen dead from a gunshot wound, a release from the sheriff's office says.
LANCASTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect

Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Amanda homicide

MADISON TOWNSHIP - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Arter Road around 1:03 p.m. Satursday. According to a news release, upon arrival at 2899 Arter Road in Amanda, deputies discovered 42-year-old Matthew Enmen deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that Enmen was involved in a dispute with a family member.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
WAVERLY, OH
sciotopost.com

23-Year-Old Charged with Vehicular Homicide Involving 21-Year-Old Woman’s Death

Pickaway County – A 23-year-old has been charged for aggravated Vehicle homicide after the vehicle he was driving crashed and killed his girlfriend in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on October 11, 2022 at 5:48 P.M. the Pickaway County Communications Center received a call about a traffic crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

