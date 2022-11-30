Read full article on original website
Deputies investigate alleged threat to Gallia County, Ohio, school
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a threat to a school in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware this morning, Dec. 6, 2022, of a social media post allegedly made by a Buckeye Hills Career Center student in regard to a “school shooting.” Deputies say while the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver who crashed into a house killing man indicted for vehicular homicide
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was indicted last week, charged in the death of 27-year-old Cody Jordan. It happened over the summer in the 15000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in French Town just outside of Chillicothe. Troopers said a 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by Jesse...
Sheriff’s Office gives update on human remains found in Scioto County, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 6, 2022): The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office provided an updated description of the human remains found in Lucasville, Ohio, on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary review estimates the remains were of a white woman between 30 and 50 years old. The woman had no upper or bottom teeth, and they were […]
Sheriff: Man fatally shot in Lancaster, brother charged with aggravated murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and his brother is in custody following a shooting in Lancaster Saturday afternoon, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Arter Road SW just after 1 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Matthew Enmen dead from a gunshot wound, a release from the sheriff's office says.
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
wchstv.com
Deputies asking for the public's help identifying suspects in Gallia County vehicle thefts
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding three people suspected of damaging vehicles during thefts over the weekend. Deputies said several vehicles were damaged during thefts at a parking lot in the Kanagua area of Gallipolis Township...
One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
Seven indicted by Brown County grand jury
Seven individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 17. Gage Levi Courtney
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
YAHOO!
Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Amanda homicide
MADISON TOWNSHIP - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Arter Road around 1:03 p.m. Satursday. According to a news release, upon arrival at 2899 Arter Road in Amanda, deputies discovered 42-year-old Matthew Enmen deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that Enmen was involved in a dispute with a family member.
Two Emus Captured in Ohio Town, While a Third is Still on the Run in a Separate Incident
Residents of Highland County, Ohio have been keeping close tabs as the local police department has corralled several loose emus in not one, but two separate incidents. The chaos has everyone asking, why are so many of these giant birds running through the streets of the Buckeye State?. As it...
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies in Ross Co. responded to a reported accidential shooting
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Friday morning. It happened shortly before 9 a.m. According to initial reports, medics with Union Township responded to the 13000 block of Westfall Road in Ross County. Dispatchers told responding medics that a male individual was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
23 yr old woman involved in crash after being shot
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle was found to have been involved in a crash Friday morning with one occupant having suffered an injury caused by a firearm. According to the Huntington Police Department, at approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 2, 2022, officers observed a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington involving a single vehicle.
Ohio Sheriff: Man accidentally shoots girlfriend in neck
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after police said he admitted to accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the neck. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph James Scowden, 40, of Piketon, is charged with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms, and using weapons while intoxicated. Scowden is also on probation for […]
sciotopost.com
23-Year-Old Charged with Vehicular Homicide Involving 21-Year-Old Woman’s Death
Pickaway County – A 23-year-old has been charged for aggravated Vehicle homicide after the vehicle he was driving crashed and killed his girlfriend in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey on October 11, 2022 at 5:48 P.M. the Pickaway County Communications Center received a call about a traffic crash at the intersection of Lockbourne Eastern Road and Duvall Road.
