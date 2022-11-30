(The Center Square) – King County has worked to clear over 3,000 cases in its pandemic-related backlog, but 1,405 felony cases considered the most serious are still pending. The county began work on a backlog of nearly 23,000 cases in the Superior Court that accumulated during the pandemic. Last year, $42.5 million was distributed to the county’s prosecuting attorney, the Superior and District Courts, the Department of Judicial Administration and the Department of Public Defense.

