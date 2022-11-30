Read full article on original website
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
Wintry Mix Thursday
Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well,...
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Salvation Army hosting "red kettle challenge" in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Salvation Army of Yakima Valley will host its Red Kettle $20 Challenge on Saturday, December 10. Every $20 bill or check donated to a red kettle will be matched, up to $10,000 on Saturday. According to a Salvation Army of Yakima press release, the red kettle donations...
Yakama Nation member selected to play in the Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota
WAPATO, Wash. - A local athlete and Yakama tribal member from Wapato was one of seventy-five indigenous athletes from around the country. He is the only person from the Yakama Nation chosen to play in this year's Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis. Matthew McConville III or as he's known by his...
New mental health program in Yakima County Jail aims to reduce recidivism
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Jail is taking a rehabilitative approach to reduce the number of times inmates return to jail. While the jail already offers 24/7 mental health services, it began to offer a new mental health program in April which is meant to show inmates how they can live a normal and fulfilling life with a mental illness.
More than 1,400 serious felonies backlogged in King County Superior Court
(The Center Square) – King County has worked to clear over 3,000 cases in its pandemic-related backlog, but 1,405 felony cases considered the most serious are still pending. The county began work on a backlog of nearly 23,000 cases in the Superior Court that accumulated during the pandemic. Last year, $42.5 million was distributed to the county’s prosecuting attorney, the Superior and District Courts, the Department of Judicial Administration and the Department of Public Defense.
