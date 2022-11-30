ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

There’s Still Some Unfinished Business In The Official Trailer For Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

By davontah
92Q
92Q
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbFUC_0jSxgqqb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yn5O_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

In 1999, cult classic The Best Man was released. Fourteen years later in 2013, the sequel, The Best Man Holiday touched our hearts as the story of the group of successful Black friends expanded. Now, we finally get to see what everyone has been up to since the last time we’ve seen them on our screens in Peacock ‘s new series The Best Man: The Last Chapters. This week (November 30), the streaming platform released the first official trailer, which you can watch below.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the eight episode limited series will catch up with the legendary cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Check out the trailer here:

Returning cast members include Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as Candy, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Nia Long as Jordan and Harold Perrineau as Murch. Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways round out the cast.

Malcolm D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions and Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions created, wrote and executive produced the series. The film was also executive produced by Sean Daniel of Hivemind and Dominique Telson of Blackmailed Productions. Additional directors on the series included Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad.

The Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produced series will premiere on Peacock December 22, with all eight episodes hitting the platform at once. Slide in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer and if you plan on tuning in to the highly anticipated show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dpJV_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImwKu_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2Noa_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2R71_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEVuM_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cDOx_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uvxpd_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVkya_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEoKZ_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHyFD_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCdOZ_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eggzK_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtpRB_0jSxgqqb00

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

The post There’s Still Some Unfinished Business In The Official Trailer For Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
TVLine

TV Judge Mills Lane Dead at 85

Mills Lane, who parlayed his fame as a boxing referee into his own daytime court show, has died at the age of 85. His son Tommy confirmed the news to the Reno Gazette Journal; Lane suffered a debilitating stroke in 2002 and was in hospice care for the past week. A boxer in his youth who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Lane worked as a prosecutor in Nevada, later becoming a district attorney and judge while moonlighting as a boxing referee. Lane oversaw some of the biggest heavyweight fights of the ’80s and ’90s, including the infamous 1997 title bout...
NEVADA STATE
92Q

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever

Born on this day in 1976, Chadwick Boseman was a talent gone far too soon. Hard to believe it’s been just over two years since his untimely passing, and as fans of his iconic portrayal of Black Panther were treated to a moving onscreen tribute via Wakanda Forever earlier this month, now is the perfect time to […] The post Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live

The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut. The post Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

554
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy