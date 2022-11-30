There’s Still Some Unfinished Business In The Official Trailer For Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

In 1999, cult classic The Best Man was released. Fourteen years later in 2013, the sequel, The Best Man Holiday touched our hearts as the story of the group of successful Black friends expanded. Now, we finally get to see what everyone has been up to since the last time we’ve seen them on our screens in Peacock ‘s new series The Best Man: The Last Chapters. This week (November 30), the streaming platform released the first official trailer, which you can watch below.

Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the eight episode limited series will catch up with the legendary cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Check out the trailer here:

Returning cast members include Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as Candy, Terrence Howard as Quentin, Sanaa Lathan as Robyn, Nia Long as Jordan and Harold Perrineau as Murch. Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways round out the cast.

Malcolm D. Lee of Blackmaled Productions and Dayna Lynne North of Loud Sis Productions created, wrote and executive produced the series. The film was also executive produced by Sean Daniel of Hivemind and Dominique Telson of Blackmailed Productions. Additional directors on the series included Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend and Stacey Muhammad.

The Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produced series will premiere on Peacock December 22, with all eight episodes hitting the platform at once. Slide in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer and if you plan on tuning in to the highly anticipated show!

