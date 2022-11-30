TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Football fans, especially MSU Bulldog fans, listen up. The Golden Egg’s statewide tour is coming to different parts of Northeast Mississippi. The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ defense held Ole Miss’s offense to its lowest rushing yardage this season, 78, and to only 4 of 17 on third down conversions to help return the Egg Bowl trophy to the Mississippi State campus. This is Head Coach Mike Leach's first Egg Bowl win.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO