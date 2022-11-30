Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged in Paducah shots fired incident turns herself in to police
Police have arrested a Mayfield woman charged with wanton endangerment in connection to a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 26-year-old Keyja R. Hammonds turned herself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police ask for assistance from public in shooting investigation
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help following a reported shooting incident near a bar early Sunday morning. According to a Wednesday release, police were notified about the incident at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, but it occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Officers say...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect in shots fired incident arrested
Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident. A Mayfield woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. Paducah police are still working to identify the man who allegedly fired the shots.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Williamson County, Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in Williamson County, Illinois, Wednesday after the sheriff's office says the man pointed a rifle at the deputy. The shooting incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on Devils Fork Road in Carbondale, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after search warrant uncovers cocaine, illegally possessed firearms in home, sheriff's office says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says a search warrant uncovered cocaine and marijuana in the man's home. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives received multiple complaints alleging illegal drug sales at a home on...
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident
PADUCAH — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a car sped past the Silent Brigade bar driving in the wrong direction on Broadway Street. Detectives say Keyja Hammonds turned herself...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County woman charged with burglary after guns stolen in June break in
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman was charged Monday with first-degree burglary stemming from a home break that happened in the Farley community in June. On June 27, deputies responded to a burglary reported in Farley. Investigators learned that multiple guns were stolen from a home, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says, as well as power tools and two dirt bikes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for 14-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 14-year-old Jaylee P. Patrick was last seen at a home on Ramona Drive East. Police say Jaylee was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants and red, white...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man found dead in Paducah gazebo Tuesday morning, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah police say they are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in the gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway. Officers reportedly found the 39-year-old Tennessee man slumped over the gazebo's railing with no pulse. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, there...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County couple indicted on 25 counts of exploitation of an adult, attorney general says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County couple has been indicted on charges that they knowingly exploiting the finances of multiple vulnerable adults from 2006 to 2022, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office says. The AG's office says a grand jury on Friday indicted 68-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 63-year-old Gina...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois State Police announce Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police will be performing Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County in December, they announced in a Tuesday release. Troopers say they will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are violating traffic safety laws, including:. Driving under the influence. Driving with open...
kbsi23.com
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested after police witness drug deal at Paducah hotel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after detectives say they witnessed a drug deal at a Paducah hotel. Keiana Baird 26, of Paducah faces charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of Fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Hayes...
3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
kbsi23.com
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — Two students were taken to a local hospital Friday afternoon after a school bus was involved in a crash on Kentucky Avenue in Paducah. Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says a SUV ran a stop light at 21st and Kentucky Avenue, colliding with the school bus.
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson to give presentation on December 2021 tornado outbreak McCracken County Public Library
PADUCAH — A familiar face will be at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday as part of the library's Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will lead a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in December of last year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah leaders weighing options after commissioner sent texts with racist connotations regarding local candidate
PADUCAH — During a special called meeting of the Paducah City Commission on Wednesday, it was revealed that Commissioner David Guess sent text messages with racist connotations to a city employee regarding a city commission candidate. Commissioners met in executive session for two hours Wednesday before returning to open...
Comments / 0