Marion, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Woman charged in Paducah shots fired incident turns herself in to police

Police have arrested a Mayfield woman charged with wanton endangerment in connection to a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 26-year-old Keyja R. Hammonds turned herself in to police Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police ask for assistance from public in shooting investigation

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help following a reported shooting incident near a bar early Sunday morning. According to a Wednesday release, police were notified about the incident at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, but it occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Officers say...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect in shots fired incident arrested

Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident. A Mayfield woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. Paducah police are still working to identify the man who allegedly fired the shots.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident

PADUCAH — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a car sped past the Silent Brigade bar driving in the wrong direction on Broadway Street. Detectives say Keyja Hammonds turned herself...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County woman charged with burglary after guns stolen in June break in

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman was charged Monday with first-degree burglary stemming from a home break that happened in the Farley community in June. On June 27, deputies responded to a burglary reported in Farley. Investigators learned that multiple guns were stolen from a home, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says, as well as power tools and two dirt bikes.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for 14-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says 14-year-old Jaylee P. Patrick was last seen at a home on Ramona Drive East. Police say Jaylee was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black sweatpants and red, white...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead in Paducah gazebo Tuesday morning, police say

PADUCAH — Paducah police say they are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in the gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway. Officers reportedly found the 39-year-old Tennessee man slumped over the gazebo's railing with no pulse. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, there...
PADUCAH, KY
5 On Your Side

3 killed, 3 injured in crash on I-55 near Cape Girardeau Saturday

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Two students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — Two students were taken to a local hospital Friday afternoon after a school bus was involved in a crash on Kentucky Avenue in Paducah. Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says a SUV ran a stop light at 21st and Kentucky Avenue, colliding with the school bus.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
BENTON, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson to give presentation on December 2021 tornado outbreak McCracken County Public Library

PADUCAH — A familiar face will be at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday as part of the library's Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will lead a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in December of last year.
PADUCAH, KY

