Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mondelez International MDLZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mondelez International. The company has an average price target of $69.3 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $63.00.
Benzinga

Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Sage Therapeutics

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Looking Into Carnival's Recent Short Interest

Carnival's CCL short percent of float has fallen 4.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 116.90 million shares sold short, which is 13.47% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga

Where Array Technologies Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Array Technologies ARRY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International

Logitech International LOGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Logitech International has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $38.00.
Benzinga

Where Ardagh Metal Packaging Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $5.94 versus the current price of Ardagh Metal Packaging at $4.505, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Crypto Is A 'Gigantic Con': Why He Sold Bitcoin, Ethereum Near The Top

Jim Cramer cashed out of his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con. What To Know: Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.
Benzinga

Why Karuna Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower

Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX shares are trading lower by 11.63% to $200.56 going into the close of Tuesday's session after the company announced a CEO transition. Bill Meury will serve as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board, effective January 3, 2023. Karuna says, most...
Benzinga

Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About SoFi Technologies?

SoFi Technologies's SOFI short percent of float has fallen 6.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 93.26 million shares sold short, which is 12.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Occidental Petroleum Inc. OXY decreased by 1.37%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Occidental Petroleum has.

