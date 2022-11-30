Read full article on original website
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mondelez International MDLZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mondelez International. The company has an average price target of $69.3 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $63.00.
Benzinga
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Sage Therapeutics
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Looking Into Carnival's Recent Short Interest
Carnival's CCL short percent of float has fallen 4.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 116.90 million shares sold short, which is 13.47% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga
Where Array Technologies Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Array Technologies ARRY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International
Logitech International LOGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Logitech International has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $38.00.
Benzinga
Where Ardagh Metal Packaging Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $5.94 versus the current price of Ardagh Metal Packaging at $4.505, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga
ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
Jim Cramer Says Crypto Is A 'Gigantic Con': Why He Sold Bitcoin, Ethereum Near The Top
Jim Cramer cashed out of his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con. What To Know: Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.
Why Karuna Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower
Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX shares are trading lower by 11.63% to $200.56 going into the close of Tuesday's session after the company announced a CEO transition. Bill Meury will serve as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board, effective January 3, 2023. Karuna says, most...
Lucid Group Needs Recharge After Long Descent: What's Next For The EV Stock?
The exodus out of overvalued companies, especially those in the electric vehicle sector, continues in Tuesday’s session. Leading the charge on the downside is Lucid Group Inc LCID, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Insanity In 2021: From its year-end closing price of $10.01 in 2020,...
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc COIN was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About SoFi Technologies?
SoFi Technologies's SOFI short percent of float has fallen 6.12% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 93.26 million shares sold short, which is 12.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
Benzinga
Occidental Petroleum's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Occidental Petroleum Inc. OXY decreased by 1.37%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Occidental Petroleum has.
