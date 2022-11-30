Read full article on original website
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wtva.com
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wtva.com
Three victims out of hospital after car crashed into Sulligent store
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - Three of the four people who were sent to hospitals after a car crashed into a store in Sulligent have been released. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said one victim remains in a hospital in Birmingham. The crash happened Friday morning at Jack Rabbit Slim’s.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County murder trial begins opening statements
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Lowndes County. A jury was seated late this afternoon, and opening arguments began in the trial of Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said...
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
wtva.com
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister. A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.
wcbi.com
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
wcbi.com
Child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious, but stable condition
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious, but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting. Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community. Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by...
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
wcbi.com
Drone Footage of Storm Damage in Steens Area – 11/29/2022
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI took drone footage of the areas hit hardest by the severe weather and tornado on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. This is the area of Steens, Miss. and around Highway 12. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
wtva.com
Pack the Pickup is Friday in downtown Tupelo
6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Please donate canned goods and other nonperishable food items. All donations will go to the Hunger Coalition and benefit area food banks. If you are unable to donate food on Friday, you can also donate monetarily by texting PICKUP to 40403.
People entrapped inside Lowndes County grocery store
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
wcbi.com
Steens resident shares experience of last night’s tornado
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The National Weather Service was in Lowndes County to survey the damage left behind by Tuesday night’s storms. But residents in the area are already beginning the difficult tasks of cleaning up, assessing, and preparing to rebuild. WCBI’s Rosalyn Freeman was in Steens...
Human remains found in Lee County woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
