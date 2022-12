A 19-year-old Holland man was arraigned on four charges, including open murder, in the Ottawa County Courthouse on Monday.

Cinecca Madison is being charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Antory Burrell earlier this year. Both Burrell and 18-year-old Demontae Knight Junior were shot while they were riding their bikes the night of June 3 on 16th Street and College Avenue, near Hope College.